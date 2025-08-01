Sussex Premier Health introduces ROSA® robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery

Sussex Premier Health in Hastings, East Sussex is proud to announce the introduction of robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery using the highly advanced ROSA® Knee System, bringing a new era of precision and innovation to orthopaedic care in the region.

The ROSA® (Robotic Surgical Assistant) Knee System uses real-time data and advanced computer-guided navigation to assist surgeons in delivering more accurate and personalised knee replacements. This cutting-edge technology enhances the precision of implant positioning, potentially reducing post-operative pain and leading to faster recovery for patients.

"The introduction of the ROSA Robotic Knee Replacement System is an exciting leap forward. It's fantastic to bring this technology to Sussex Premier Health, giving our patients in East Sussex access to cutting-edge surgical innovation," says Mr Khalid Malik, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon. "Robotic assisted surgery allows us to plan and perform knee replacements with a high degree of precision, tailoring each procedure to the individual for optimal implant positioning, knee balance, and ultimately improved outcomes."

Patients experiencing chronic knee pain or arthritis-related mobility issues can now benefit from this advanced surgical option, which is available as part of Sussex Premier Health’s expanding orthopaedic service.

Sussex Premier Health - front view

For more information about this latest treatment visit: www.sussexpremierhealth.com

About Sussex Premier Health:

Located in Hastings, Sussex Premier Health is part of ESHT, offering a wide range of medical and surgical services with all profits being re-invested back into the local NHS.