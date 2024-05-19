Sussex town among the top 10 most stressful places to live in England, according to new research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sussex town is among the top 10 most stressful places to live in England, according to new research.

While you may think the frantic pace of London would incite feelings of anxiousness, it turns out the capital isn't among the top 10 most stressful places to live.

Instead, the accolade of most stressed town or city falls to York, followed closely by Cambridge while Stafford in Staffordshire comes in third spot.

The research team at Deskup looked at various traits that either might make a person feel stressed or relate to stress, with factors such as health issues, anxiety levels, percentage of physical inactivity, drug misuse and crime rates among others, all taken into consideration.

A Sussex town is among the top 10 most stressful places to live in England, according to new research. Picture by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Other factors measured include the percentage of smokers, divorce rates and access to green spaces.

Worthing, in West Sussex, ranked seventh in England with a stress score of 53.78

While research shows that living near the sea has positive effects on mental well-being, this coastal town still lacks peace of mind. Out of all towns in England, Worthing citizens find life the least worthwhile and are fifth for the least life satisfaction.

Overshadowing the town's otherwise positive attributes is also a high divorce rate of 1,128 per 10k.

Named one of Europe’s most haunted cities, York leads the list of the most stressful cities to live in, getting a stress score of 55.25. But the supernatural occurrences are not the ones stressing citizens out.

Citizens in the area face high unemployment levels and the second lowest disposable household income, £1,19m annually. These two factors combined help make the city the worst in the country for its socioeconomic environment.

The city also ranked in sixth place for one of the worst physical health conditions.

While pretty stressful, it might be comforting for residents to know that the city is ranked as one of the safest cities in England, fourth for the least offences.

Cambridge didn’t fare much better with a stress score of 53.78.

One might expect smaller cities to be amongst the calmest, as many do not like the hustle and bustle of big cities, but that's not the case for Cambridge. Residents in the city not only are not able to escape stress, but they are also the least satisfied with their lives, with a score of 6.46 out of 10.

The city follows York for the worst physical health conditions, as it ranks second in the country for the most idle population and fifth for the worst accessibility to green spaces.

While considered a popular tourist destination due to its beaches and attractions, for residents it seems the historical Lancashire town is not quite as alluring.

Stafford’s stunning landscapes and award-winning parks are not enough for residents to have a little escape from their straining daily routines.

While ranking in the top ten for the highest levels of unemployment, Stafford also has a high percentage of smokers and a high level of physical inactivity, ranking fourth and fifth respectively.

Additionally, Stafford seems to be dealing with the highest level of drug abuse, ranking sixth in the country.

The town also ranks seventh for one of the worst divorce rates in the country, with 1,252 per 10k residents.

Gloucester, Lancaster, Manchester, Canterbury, Leeds and Harrogate round out the top ten.

Of course, not every city in England is having such difficulties, especially residents in Doncaster, who seem to be making the most out of their daily lives.

Doncaster earned the lowest stress score of all cities and towns in England, 33.63. Its citizens are faring well in terms of socioeconomic dynamics.

Walsall and Rochdale follow on the list. They have a positive mental and social environment that allows their citizens to lead quiet lives, earning scores of 33.93 and 34.15 respectively.

A spokesperson from Deskup said: “Modern life has become fast-paced, expensive and often complicated, all of which contribute to added stressors that can negatively affect both our mental and physical well-being.

“Studies indicate that heightened stress levels often lead individuals to engage in unhealthy habits such as smoking, drinking, and neglecting self-care.

“It is imperative to effectively address and manage stress to enhance our overall quality of life.

“The research shows a clear correlation of how location, job and personal health can impact mental and physical health.