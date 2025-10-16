Sussex's newest blood donor centre is now open; more than 1,000 appointments available

Brighton’s first permanent blood donor centre is now open, with 1,100 appointments available to book each week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ceremony on Thursday (October 16) marks the recent opening of the centre at 1 Gloucester Place opposite Valley Gardens. A ribbon is being cut by the Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Amanda Grimshaw, and Chief Executive Officer for NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT), Caroline Walker.

Ms Walker said: “We are delighted to open this fantastic new donor centre, which will make it possible for even more people in Brighton to become lifesaving blood donors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new permanent donor centre in the heart of the city will be open seven days a week, offering local donors more convenience and choice when booking an appointment.

Brighton’s first permanent blood donor centre is now open, with 1,100 appointments available to book each week. Photo: Kier Places

“The NHS needs over 200,000 new donors every year. We hope the new centre in Brighton will increase the number of donors, so the NHS has the right mix of blood types to meet demand.”

The mayor, Ms Grimshaw BEM, said Brighton and Hove ‘prides itself on inclusion, care, and compassion’.

She added: “This new donor centre reflects those values perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s prominently placed right in the centre of our community, making it easier than ever for people to roll up their sleeves and make a difference.

Brighton’s first permanent blood donor centre is now open, with 1,100 appointments available to book each week. Photo: Kier Places

“On behalf of the city of Brighton & Hove, I want to say how proud we are to have this centre here, and to thank everyone who has made it possible.”

The mayor and NHSBT CEO are meeting with local resident Amy Herbert and Brighton cabinet member Mitchie Alexander – both of whose lives were saved by blood transfusions.

Councillor Alexander – cabinet member for communities, equalities, public health and adult social care – received a high number of blood products during her treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia in 2006-2008, and again, during a recent heart surgery this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I was really pleased to hear Brighton’s new blood donor centre is now open. My own lived experience is that I am here today because I was able to receive blood and platelets during my illness.

Brighton’s first permanent blood donor centre is now open, with 1,100 appointments available to book each week. Photo: Kier Places

“I had really low levels of platelets during the treatment, so I received bags of platelets daily at some points. Without the platelets, I could have had an internal bleed – I don’t see how I could have survived without blood products.

“To know there is a centre local to where I live and work that I can encourage people to donate at, is a really good thing.”

The NHS is calling on Brighton residents to sign up today at https://www.blood.co.uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An NHS spokesperson added: “The new centre will be open seven days a week and is just a ten minute walk from the station.

Brighton’s first permanent blood donor centre is now open, with 1,100 appointments available to book each week. Photo: Kier Places

"There is an urgent need for more donors of Black heritage and those with O negative and B negative blood types.

"Young donors in the city are already responding to the call for people to come and donate.”

Milestone O negative donor Mo Parker is giving her 80th whole blood donation at the celebration, which is being supported by attendees from the city council – as well as Brighton Pavilion constituency’s MP Sian Berry, and MPs for neighbouring constituencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS spokesperson added: “Brighton Blood Donor Centre is one of three permanent centres opened by the NHS over the last ten months as part of NHSBT’s strategy to increase blood stocks and donor numbers across England.

“The NHS urgently needs more donors of Black heritage and those with O negative and B negative blood types, and is particularly calling on these donors to book in.

“There are 17,871 people in Brighton that have registered to give blood but are yet to donate. This is the third highest number of any local authority in England.

“More young people are also needed to become the next generation of blood donors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students are estimated to make up 14 per cent of Brighton’s population – significantly higher than the average across England, where they make up approximately four per cent of the total population.

Currently 22 per cent of all booked appointments at the new centre are people aged 34 or under, compared with a national booking average of 19.3 per cent, the NHS said.

“This is promising and it is hoped that the centre will increasingly continue to attract young donors with a lifetime of donating ahead of them,” the spokesperson added.

"Following the introduction of the FAIR guidelines in 2021, many more men who have sex with men are eligible to donate blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With one in ten Brighton residents identifying with a sexual orientation other than heterosexual, NHSBT wants to raise awareness of this change and encourage LGBT+ individuals to consider donating.”

The donor centre’s colourful exterior was designed by Brighton-based artist Lois O’Hara, who finds that the sea helps her own wellbeing and mindset.

Lois' work explores themes of mindfulness and positivity, and her artwork at Brighton Donor Centre is designed to ‘encourage people to step inside and feel calm throughout their visit’.

It also features consultation rooms named after local landmarks that were chosen by staff, including Royal Pavilion and Palace Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinical Donor Centre Manager Clare Carman said: “We are excited to announce that Brighton Donor Centre is now open for business, and we’re asking Brighton residents to make an appointment at the new donor centre to give blood and help save lives.

“We have capacity for 1,100 appointments a week, so I urge all potential donors to sign-up today. The entire donation process takes just an hour, while the donation itself takes around ten minutes.

“Every local resident who comes forward to donate, can save up to three lives with each donation.”

Professor Catherine Urch – the Chief Medical Officer at University Hospitals Sussex – said she is delighted that a new blood donor centre has opened in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We are all so aware of the lifesaving quality of blood, and blood products that are generously donated by the public. Many patients don't get the opportunity to say thank you - but we do.

“The new centre will be pivotal in widening the access of people to donate their blood, offering a convenient, comfortable environment with the expert staff. Thank you for the new centre at Brighton, thank you to all the people who have and who will donate to help save lives of our patients.”

Book a blood donation appointment today through the website (https://www.blood.co.uk/), or call 0300 123 23 23.