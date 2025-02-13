T Level Thursday: NHS Sussex backs alternative routes into healthcare careers

During National Apprenticeship Week (10 - 16 February) NHS Sussex is celebrating T Level Thursday by highlighting the impact of T Levels in Health as a valuable route into health and care careers.

NHS Sussex is using T Level Thursday to showcase how these qualifications are helping young people take their first steps into the sector and support the NHS.

Launched in Sussex in 2021, the Health T Level is a two-year qualification that provides an alternative to A Levels. It offers a strong academic foundation combined with practical industry experience, with students spending 80% of their time in the classroom and 20% on placement with an employer.

Since the introduction of T Level students, a significant percentage have continued in the health and social care sector. Of these, 67% have gone on to university to study a health-related subject, while 20% have moved into employment within the field.

Summer

One of the aims of the Sussex Health and Care Integrated Care System’s five year strategy Improving Lives Together strategy is to develop and expand the health and care workforce.

By collaborating closely with further education institutions, colleges, and universities, health and care partners making it easier for young people and career changers to explore opportunities within the NHS. T Levels are one of the many initiatives supporting individuals in starting their careers in health and social care.

Summer, a recent graduate of the Health T Level at East Sussex College, Eastbourne, is a great example of how this qualification leads to meaningful careers. Achieving a merit in summer 2024, Summer gained hands-on experience through a placement with the Occupational Therapy team. After completing her course, she secured a role as an Occupational Therapy Assistant at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Reflecting on her journey, Summer said: “What I love about Occupational Therapy is the ability to really have an impact on improving people’s lives and assisting them to live independently. I’m really enjoying being part of the team.

“The T Level has truly prepared me for working in the NHS. It gave me a good understanding of patient needs and the fast-paced nature of the department. I am continuing to learn so much every day.

“I have also met current T Level students on placement and have been able to share my experiences and journey following the course.”

Looking ahead, Summer plans to apply for an Apprenticeship in Occupational Therapy through East Sussex Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. She added:“It’s amazing that this opportunity is available. This is the career path I want to follow.”

The achievements of students like Summer highlight the importance of T Levels in shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals. By combining classroom learning with practical experience, these qualifications are providing students with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in health and social care roles.

Find out more about the Health T Level in Sussex, including where and how to apply.