Take back your life this No Smoking Day: more support than ever to help kick the habit

More support is available for those who want to change their lives by quitting smoking for good.

In support of No Smoking Day on 12 March 2025, West Sussex County Council is highlighting the free help available for those who want to quit, even if they have already tried.

The Smokefree West Sussex services, which recently expanded thanks to a government grant, offer free expert advice on how to stop smoking. It has been shown that those receiving support are more likely to achieve their goal of quitting for good.

Now there is even more help available with the council’s new ‘Quit 4 Wellbeing’ team celebrating success after their first three months in operation.

Members of the West Sussex Quit 4 Wellbeing stop smoking team

Of the smokers who have been supported to quit by the new team almost three quarters remained smoke free after four weeks, the national success measure for quitting smoking.

One West Sussex resident who successfully quit smoking after receiving support from a Quit 4 Wellbeing is Rowan (not their real name) from Crawley. Rowan had their first cigarette at 13 and says: “By 16, smoking wasn’t just a habit it was a part of me. Everyone in my extended family smoked, it was just what people did.

“Quitting wasn’t easy. After so many years, it felt impossible at times. But every time I wanted to give in, I reminded myself why I started this journey; to be there for my son, to be the healthy role model he deserved. And slowly, things began to change. I could breathe easier; I had energy again. I no longer had to hide. My sense of taste and smell returned, and I felt free in a way I hadn’t in years.

“Quitting smoking was the best gift I could give myself and my family. I didn’t do it alone. The Quit 4 Wellbeing team were my pillar of strength, guiding me through every challenge. If I could do it with their help, anyone can.”

Alison Challenger, West Sussex County Council Director of Public Health commented: “We’re incredibly proud of the new Quit 4 Wellbeing team and so pleased for the residents who have been supported to stop smoking. You are three times more likely to quit for good with the right support and, even if you’ve tried to quit in the past, there is more support and a wider range of quit aids available to help.

“There has never been more support available to quit smoking. We would encourage anyone thinking about quitting to get in touch with the Quit 4 Wellbeing team who are ready and waiting to support even more local people to quit. Or you can contact one of our other ‘Smokefree West Sussex’ services, by calling 0330 222 7980 or visiting westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/smokefree.”

Councillor Bob Lanzer, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “By offering more choice and a new specialist stop smoking service, in addition to a range of other options, we hope many more people will be encouraged to access support to quit smoking for good. This expanded service supports the priority in Our Council Plan to help people fulfil their potential and lead healthy lives.”

National No Smoking Day is on Wednesday 12 March.