A terminally ill engineer from Seaford has taken part in a powerful new short documentary after revealing her plans to sail around the world.

Jazz Turner, 27, appears in The Endfluencers, a film by Marie Curie and Superdrug, having completed a solo voyage around the UK in June.

She has the degenerative condition Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), which is not usually terminal. But Jazz, who is now a full-time wheelchair user, explained on her website www.projectfear.uk that her condition progressed to the point where she received a terminal diagnosis.

She recently announced on her website: “In June 2025 I became the first female and first disabled person to complete a solo, non-stop, unassisted circumnavigation of the UK and Ireland. Not stopping there, my next challenge will see me take on the ‘Everest’ of sailing: racing solo, non-stop and unassisted around the globe in the WorldStar Race. I will be the first disabled female to attempt of anything of this kind.”

The WorldStar challenge is organised by the Royal Western Yacht Club and Jazz said that sailing around the globe is her life’s dream. She said: “I intend to achieve it, while instilling in others that they can do the same. But to achieve this I need your help because together we can show that with a bit of imagination and a lot of hard work anything is possible.”

People can donate to her challenge at www.gofundme.com/f/project-fear-around-the-world. Jazz also asked, via her Facebook page (www.facebook.com/jazturnersailing), for ‘a suitable ocean-going yacht ideally 35 to 40 feet’ that is ready to be adapted for solo racing and sponsorship to fund modifications and safety equipment.

Marie Curie explained that their new documentary looks at people they call The Endfluencers. The charity said these are terminally ill young people who document their journeys on social media. People can watch the film on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@mariecurieuk.

In the documentary, Jazz said she found sailing when she was 13 and has not stopped since, even with her illness. She said: “From that first day on the water sailing gave me pure freedom.”

She continued: “The hardest thing I’ve come across in my journey that has sort of challenged has been people’s opinion. People have very preconceived ideas about what being disabled looks like, what being a female looks like and what living with a life-limiting condition is.”

Jazz described herself as ‘the most unnatural person on social media’ but said she used it because she did not see anyone like her ‘out there’. She hopes that anyone facing similar circumstances to hers will not feel so alone if they see her story.

“I want to show that there is more to terminal illness that simply dying,” said Jazz, adding that her decision to choose end-of-life treatment was one of the hardest she has made. But, in the documentary, she explained that end-of-life care is about ‘prioritising quality of life to quantity of life’.

Throughout the film, other ‘Endfluencers’ reflect on the emotional and social impact of sharing their stories online.

Richard Lee, director of fundraising at Marie Curie, said: “We’re proud to spotlight how ‘Endfluencers’ are changing how we understand and talk about death and dying. We hope this film inspires more open conversations on why it’s so important, especially among younger people. Every month, 1 in 4 people currently don’t get the end of life care and support they need, including young people. At Marie Curie, we want to change that, closing the gap so everyone – now and in the future – can access end of life care.”

Simon Comins, chief operating officer at Superdrug, said: “At Superdrug we believe in using our platform to spark important conversations, and our partnership with Marie Curie is a powerful example of that. The Endfluencers film spotlights individuals who are bravely sharing their journeys to help others understand what it’s like to live with a terminal illness. We’re proud to stand alongside Marie Curie in championing these voices and helping to break down the taboos around death and dying – especially for younger audiences who may not have had the opportunity to engage with these topics before.”