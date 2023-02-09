Tesco Crawley offers free blood pressure checks for customers this Valentine’s season

Tesco Crawley is offering free blood pressure checks for customers during the month of February.

People in Crawley are being urged to encourage their loved ones to take up a free blood pressure check on Valentine’s Day.

This comes as new figures reveal many people are struggling to prioritise their health during the cost-of-living crisis.

New research released today by Tesco shows that South East people are more likely to service their cars (61%) and household boilers (54%) each year than attend a routine medical examination (19%), with 34% of people more likely to prioritise the health of their loved ones over their own health.

Routine checks for people are the simplest and most effective way of Crawley residents spotting high blood pressure, which is associated with around 50% of heart attacks and strokes.

The NHS estimates that during the next five years, blood pressure checks at local pharmacies could prevent over 5,000 heart attacks, more than 8,000 strokes and save over 4,000 lives.

Amid these warning signs, Tesco is working with the British Heart Foundation to encourage more Crawley people to routinely check their blood pressure, for free, at the supermarket’s network of in-store pharmacies, with thousands of appointments available.

Based on NHS analysis, these appointments could help detect thousands of cases of high blood pressure and prevent hundreds of cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes.

Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation, Dr Charmaine Griffiths said: “Every week in the UK, around 4,000 people are admitted to hospital for a heart attack or stroke, with treatable high blood pressure contributing to many of these life-threatening events.

“This means the opportunity for a free blood pressure check could be one of the most valuable deals on offer when doing your weekly shop. It’s quick, easy and could even save your life.”

CEO, UK & ROI at Tesco, Jason Tarry said: “This February, we have thousands of blood pressure checks available at our pharmacies in communities across the country, helping to make checking your blood pressure as simple as doing your weekly shop.”