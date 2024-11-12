Test to look after your sexual health for East Sussex residents

People across East Sussex are being encouraged to look after their sexual health and get tested regularly for sexually transmitted infections following a reported rise in infection rates.

Public Health bosses are reminding people that free home testing kits for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are available and can be ordered quickly and easily online.

Latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show that diagnosed cases of four of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STI) - herpes, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and syphilis - have increased in the south east in recent years.

There were more than 7,500 diagnosed cases of gonorrhoea in the region in 2023, an increase of over 3,000 from 2020. Nearly 1,000 more case of herpes were diagnosed over the same period.

In the three years between 2021 and 2023 cases of chlamydia rose by over 5,500 to 22,398 cases, while diagnosed cases of syphilis increased by 100.

New data also shows that the number of heterosexual men and women newly diagnosed in England with HIV has increased by more than 30 per cent since 2022.

The home testing kits for STIs are confidential, delivered in discreet packaging, and can be ordered by any resident aged 16 and over.

As well as home testing, people can also get tested at specialist sexual health clinics or at their local GP surgery.

Darrell Gale, Director of Public Health for East Sussex, said: “It is worrying that the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency report a rise in the number of diagnosed cases of sexually transmitted infections in our region.

“STIs have the potential to cause infertility and wider health issues and without testing, many people will be unaware they have a sexually transmitted infection.

“Using the free, online service to take regular testing is a quick and easy way for people to look after their sexual health, helping to protect their sexual partners as well as themselves.”

Free STI home testing kits are available through the East Sussex Sexual Health website, www.eastsussexsexualhealth.co.uk, which provides residents with a ‘one-stop shop’ for information on sexual health, HIV, and contraception.

As well as testing kits, the site includes links to access free condoms, which are an effective form of protection against STIs, and information on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that someone without HIV can take to protect themselves against the risk of HIV infection.

There is also guidance and advice about contraception, emergency contraception, pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, and service locations.

Mr Gale continued: “I encourage people of all ages to think about their sexual health.

“Use condoms to protect you and your partners’ health and get tested at least once a year and more regularly if you’ve had unprotected sex or more than one partner.”