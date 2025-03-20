Testing times - the importance of regular eye checks this World Optometry Day

Many people associate a visit to their local optometrist with being able to see more clearly with the help of glasses or contact lenses, which of course is true. But attending a regular eye test offers so much more than checking your vision – it can provide valuable insights into our overall health too.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Optegra Eye Clinic Brighton is spotlighting World Optometry Day this Sunday (23rdMarch) to highlight the important role of optometrists in safeguarding our eyesight, and how the optometry role has evolved in recent times.

They are also reminding everyone to book an eye test which can potentially detect early signs of disease – within the eyes and general health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Clare O’Donnell, Head of Eye Sciences and Head of Optometry at Optegra, says: “World Optometry Day is a time to celebrate the dedication and expertise of optometrists who work to preserve vision and prevent blindness. Optometry has evolved beyond traditional vision correction services playing a vital role in preventive healthcare and disease management.

Clare O'Donnell is Head of Optometry at Optegra

“Optometrists are now more involved in direct treatment and management of eye conditions, positioning them as a critical component of primary healthcare. We have also seen in recent years, a greater collaboration between optometrists, ophthalmologists (eye surgeons) and other healthcare providers meaning patients are receiving comprehensive joined up care.

“For example, Optegra’s work and partnerships with local optometry practices to provide post-cataract assessment has allowed us to free up 3,000 new patient hospital appointments a year, which all helps reduce waiting lists for treatment.

“This shift has positioned optometrists as playing a more proactive role in addressing both eye health and overall well-being and we are proud to celebrate this on World Optometry Day.”

What are the benefits of a regular eye test?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular eye tests provide valuable insights into overall health

Many eye conditions, such as glaucoma and macular degeneration, develop without noticeable symptoms in their early stages. Yet the earlier they are detected, the more successful the treatment is likely to be. So regular eye exams allow for early diagnosis and treatment, which can prevent vision loss.

The eyes often reveal signs of other health issues including diabetes, high blood pressure and even certain cancers, that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Regular eye tests also ensure that prescriptions for glasses or contact lenses remain accurate, preventing eye strain, headaches and reduced productivity caused by outdated prescriptions. In children, regular eye tests are crucial for detecting vision problems that could impact learning and development.

Optometry has evolved…

Over the past 30 years or so, the field of optometry has undergone remarkable advancements, significantly improving the quality of care and expanding the role of optometrists in areas such as disease detection and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means optometrists are able to offer their patients treatments and management for various eye conditions, saving a trip to the GP.

Advances include:

Advanced vision correction techniques using AI-powered diagnostics

Cataract care and YAG laser, sometimes needed after cataract procedures

Treating minor eye conditions to reduce unnecessary hospital visits while ensuring prompt attention

Glaucoma referral refinement and management

Early detection of diabetes and ongoing monitoring

Management of dry eye, presbyopia (need for reading glasses in midlife) and digital eye strain

Leading sustainability with eco-friendly materials and practices

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, with its first hospital opening in 2008, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 140,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.