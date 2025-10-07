The McIndoe Centre champions women’s health with free breast checks in East Grinstead

In recognition of October’s focus on women’s health, The McIndoe Centre - a specialist hospital in East Grinstead - is showing its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wear It Pink Day, and World Menopause Day by offering a free breast check with every booked cervical smear test*.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A smear test is a simple procedure that checks for abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix. It is designed to detect early signs of cervical cancer or precancerous conditions, allowing for early treatment and prevention.

At The McIndoe Centre, cervical screening goes a step further than standard NHS programmes by combining HPV testing and cytology (microscopic cell analysis) from the same sample, providing a more comprehensive assessment of cervical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Victoria Fielding, GP and Women’s Health Specialist at The McIndoe Centre, commented: “We know many women delay these vital checks because life gets busy or they feel nervous. That’s completely understandable. But both the smear test and breast check only take a few minutes, and we provide a supportive, welcoming environment to help you feel at ease.

The McIndoe Centre specialist hospital in East Grinstead

“Taking this small amount of time can make a big difference for your long-term health.”

While it’s recommended that women perform at-home breast self-examinations once a month, many feel unsure about the correct technique and often prefer the reassurance of a professional check.

The offer of a free breast check at The McIndoe Centre includes a comprehensive medical assessment where you can discuss your personal health and family history in a private, relaxed setting. A female GP will then perform a thorough breast examination, ensuring your comfort throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its month-long support for women’s health, The McIndoe Centre is also hosting a series of events and resources:

A free online talk on 21 October, led by Dr Victoria Fielding, GP and Women’s Health Specialist, focusing on all aspects of women’s health. Visit The McIndoe Centre events page to register,

Live Ashdown Radio interview on 15 October with Mr Martin Jones, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, who will be discussing breast reconstruction.

Weekly Q&A Sessions on social media throughout October with Miss Alexandra Molina, covering a range of breast reconstruction questions.

Take advantage of this special offer. Book your cervical smear test in October and receive a free breast check.

*Offer valid for cervical smear test appointments booked in October 2025. Full T&Cs on the Cervical Screening page of The McIndoe Centre website.