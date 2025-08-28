The NHS in Sussex celebrates local innovation and excellence as trusts and partners are shortlisted for prestigious national awards

The NHS in Sussex is proud to celebrate the achievements of Sussex NHS trusts and partners who have been named finalists in the 2025 HSJ Awards, the UK’s most prestigious recognition of healthcare excellence.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a time when the NHS is facing immense pressures, this national recognition highlights the innovation, resilience and patient-first commitment of teams across our region.

Firstly, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust has also been shortlisted for the highly prestigious Trust of the Year award, reflecting its unwavering focus on delivering excellent care at the very heart of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partnership and collaboration have also been strongly recognised in this year’s shortlist. Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, working with Orri, has been named a finalist for Independent Healthcare Provider of the Year, recognising their work to expand access to specialist eating disorder support.

NHS logo

University Hospitals Sussex (UHSx) is also part of a national collaboration, alongside Lilly UK, Dementias Platform UK, and several other NHS partners, which has been shortlisted for Partnership of the Year. Their work focuses on improving the early and accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease using cerebral spinal fluid testing. UHSx is also a finalist in the Data‑Driven Transformation Award for its Patient Welcome Standards.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has been recognised in the Military and Civilian Health Partnership Award for its Veteran Aware and Armed Forces Initiative, which demonstrates the trust’s deep commitment to recognising and supporting the unique needs of veterans, reservists and their families.

The winners of the 2025 HSJ Awards will be announced later this year.