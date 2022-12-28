The New Year is fast approaching and many Mid Sussex residents are currently deciding on their resolutions for 2023.
A popular vow to make at this time of year is to get into (or back into) shape in time for the summer.
If you’re one of those residents looking to improve your health and fitness in 2023, we’ve compiled a list of the top 12 gyms in Mid Sussex, according to Google reviews.
The results are in no particular order and the information is from December 28, 2022.
1. Fitz Gym
Fitz Gym Weight Training and Fitness is at Unit 1 Ricebridge Retail, Brighton Road, Bolney. It has 4.4 stars out out five from 11 Google reviews. A spokesperson described this gym as 'the only old-school 24-hour gym in the area, known for its great atmosphere'.
Photo: Google Street View
2. Blackbrook Strength
Blackbrook Strength is in the SM Tidy Industrial Estate in Ditchling Common and has five out of five stars from 12 Google reviews. A spokesperson said: "We are a Strength and conditioning facility where quality coaching matters. Even when our more experienced members perform something as seemingly 'basic' as a back squat, there is always something we can improve upon."
Photo: Google Street View
3. Sapien Training
Sapien Training is in Unit 2 at Redhouse Farm Brighton, Hassocks, and has five out of five stars from 9 reviews. A spokesperson said: "We coach archaic movement disciplines that develop physical strength and mental resilience."
Photo: Google Street View
4. Switch Gym
Switch Gym is at The Orchards in Haywards Heath and has 4.3 stars out of five from 39 Google reviews. A spokesperson said: "We are an independent gym run by two friends who have over 20 years combined experience in the fitness industry. We wanted to provide people with a clean well equipped gym that was affordable to everyone making sure that cost was not a prohibiting factor to getting people fitter."
Photo: Google Street View