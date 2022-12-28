4. Switch Gym

Switch Gym is at The Orchards in Haywards Heath and has 4.3 stars out of five from 39 Google reviews. A spokesperson said: "We are an independent gym run by two friends who have over 20 years combined experience in the fitness industry. We wanted to provide people with a clean well equipped gym that was affordable to everyone making sure that cost was not a prohibiting factor to getting people fitter."

Photo: Google Street View