Eye-health experts have analysed Met Office data to reveal the UK cities that receive the highest amount of sunshine per year.

Chichester has come out on top with just short of 80 days of sunshine per year. Brighton & Hove, meanwhile, receives the 10th-most sunshine at 69 days and 14 hours.

The experts at Watches and Crystals found that the top 10 sunniest places to live all fall within the South of England, particularly the South Coast, which receives 25.6% more sunshine per year than the 10 least sunniest locations in the north.

They warn that this 25.6% can have a major effect on eyesight if the correct sunglasses aren’t being worn, with a recent survey finding that 71% of Brits neglect safety and choose fashion as their main priority when it comes to buying sunglasses.

Eye-health experts have analysed Met Office data to reveal the UK cities that receive the highest amount of sunshine per year. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Here is the list of the top 10 sunniest places to live in the UK:

Chichester – 79 days 22 hours of sunshine

Southend-on-sea – 78 days 12 hours of sunshine

Portsmouth – 73 days 19 hours of sunshine

Truro – 73 days 6 hours of sunshine

Canterbury – 72 days 9 hours of sunshine

Plymouth – 72 days 4 hours of sunshine

Colchester – 71 days 17 hours of sunshine

Southampton – 71 days 1 hour of sunshine

Sailsbury – 70 days 19 hours of sunshine

Brighton & Hove – 69 days 14 hours of sunshine

Eye-health expert Stefano Pietrini, from Watches and Crystals, said: “Wearing sunglasses with little or no UV protection can have a profound effect upon your eyesight. Worryingly 56% of adults in Britain have no awareness when it comes to the damage caused by wearing non UV protected sunglasses.

“Residents who live in Chichester could be receiving 2274 days more sunlight in their lifetime, when considering the average life expectancy, that results in over 54,000 hours more UV light than in Glasgow.

"Investing in good quality sunglasses is essential to prevent conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration that could ultimately lead to vision loss. Make sure to purchase sunglasses with a high UV rating, preferably UV 400 as this will block out 99% of UVA and UVB rays.

“Furthermore, it is important to avoid sunglasses with skinny lenses and opt for oversized styles. Currently many high fashion sunglasses have skinny lenses, however, it may be more beneficial to wear oversized sunglasses to provide more surface area protection of the eye.