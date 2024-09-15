Online Marketing Surgery have worked with BIOHIT HealthCare who have created the Health Rating Report which ranks the areas in West Sussex by their health score, seeing how they compare to England’s average of 100.

This determines the overall health of each location.

The data gives a rich insight into how the nation's health has changed.

This data allows Online Marketing Surgery to take a deep dive into the aspects that affect the health of both individuals and communities, and to understand whether these might be getting better or worse.

An area’s health rating is determined by mental and physical health, local unemployment, road safety, and behaviours like healthy eating.

After obtaining the latest Health Index Score data sheet from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Online Marketing Surgery recorded all the local authorities’ Index Scores. Then, Online Marketing Surgery simply ranked these figures from lowest to highest.

To find other figures, like how the scores changed compared to previous years and the lowest indicator for each area’s health score rating, Online Marketing Surgery used the Health Index document also released by the ONS.

It is well documented that a strong association exists between socioeconomic status and health, and when it comes to gastrointestinal disease for example, this is particularly evident in children presenting with gastrointestinal infections.

Studies have also shown that deprivation is linked to higher incidences of peptic ulcer disease and severe oesophagitis, and later stage diagnosis of cancer.

Health scores help highlight potential inequalities and deprivation that may inform and guide better policies on healthcare provision.

1 . These are the healthiest areas in West Sussex The healthiest areas of West Sussex have been revealed in a new report Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

2 . Crawley Crawley recorded a health score of 98.60 Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images

3 . Worthing Worthing recorded a health score of 101.10 Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

4 . Adur Adur recorded a health score of 102.30 Photo: RDImages/Epics/Getty Images