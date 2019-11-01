These are the top rated East Sussex GP practices - according to patients

These are the top rated GP surgeries in East Sussex, based on ratings provided by patients.

The NHS has published figures that rank East Sussex’s GP surgeries based on overall patient experience. The information is available on the NHS GP Patient Survey website, and is based on responses provided by patients in the annual survey that is sent to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England. These are the top surgeries in East Sussex for overall patient satisfaction, with ratings of 90 per cent and above.

1. Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre 99 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Oldwood Surgery 98 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. Martins Oak Surgery 97 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Matlock Road Surgery 97 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

