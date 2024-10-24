Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Samaritans have been out in force at Littlehampton Railway Station, offering tea and biscuits to passengers and handing out leaflets.

Working with Network Rail staff and British Transport Police, the Samaritans were promoting the message that chatting can save a life and that they are there 24/7 to listen.

A team of ten volunteers gathered at Littlehampton on Thursday, October 24, at 4pm for a two-hour engagement campaign.

Geoff Goodyear, rail outreach team leader, said: "The object of the exercise is outreach, to get the message of Samaritans out to customers by way of leaflets. We have all sorts of gifts, too, teabags, coffee, pens, pencils and biscuits, which are very popular.

Worthing Samaritans were out in force at Littlehampton Railway Station on Thursday, offering tea and biscuits to passengers and handing out leaflets. Picture: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

"The object is to get as many leaflets in as many hands as possible. If just one person reads it and it stops them taking their own life, it is a good thing.

"We had ten people at Littlehampton, supported by the British Transport Police, and we are trained in emotional support, should any of the rail customers require it."

The link up with railway stations is an initiative started in a bid to reduce 200 suicides a year on the nation’s railways. The Samaritans want to encourage everyone to understand 'it’s good to talk’.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman was also there, helping to spread the message and encourage people to have a chat.