Uckfield’s ‘golden nurse’ Jane is set to retire after 50 years of NHS service

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Uckfield-based ‘golden nurse’ is set to retire this September after 50 years of supporting people with learning disabilities.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust made the announcement about Jane Field, saying she currently works for them as a Community Learning Disability Nurse.

They said Jane completed the Cadet Nursing Scheme at Crawley College in 1974 and started Learning Disability Nurse training in 1976. She has worked within Learning Disabilities since she was 16 years old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt Box, Community Learning Disability Matron at Sussex Partnership, said: “Throughout her career Jane has always placed the people she has worked with at the centre of her care, and been a strong advocate for people with learning disabilities. This hasn't always been easy, with historically the rights of people with learning disabilities not always being recognised. Her knowledge, experience and sense of fun has been an inspiration and a joy to all those she has worked for and with.”

Uckfield-based 'golden nurse' Jane Field is set to retire in September 2024 after 50 years of supporting people with learning disabilitiesUckfield-based 'golden nurse' Jane Field is set to retire in September 2024 after 50 years of supporting people with learning disabilities
Uckfield-based 'golden nurse' Jane Field is set to retire in September 2024 after 50 years of supporting people with learning disabilities

Newhaven port – driver convicted after attempting to smuggle people into UK

After her training Jane became a Charge Nurse and went on to manage NHS residential bungalows in Horsham for people with learning disabilities. She later joined Sussex Partnership.

Last year, on Wednesday, July 5, Jane was one of 1,500 NHS staff invited to Westminster Abbey to celebrate the NHS’s 75th birthday. Jane said she felt privileged to represent the Trust, calling the NHS ‘the best institution in the world’.

Sussex Partnership said Jane’s son Nic has ‘followed in her footsteps’ by training as a Registered Mental Health Nurse. Nic is now a Service Manager in Haywards Heath at Sussex Partnership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Uckfield based nurse Jane Field in the early days of her NHS careerUckfield based nurse Jane Field in the early days of her NHS career
Uckfield based nurse Jane Field in the early days of her NHS career

Sussex Partnership provides specialist mental health, learning disability, and neurodevelopmental services in the county. Visit www.sussexpartnership.nhs.uk to find out more.

Jane Padmore, chief executive officer for Sussex Partnership, said: “I would like to thank Jane for her outstanding long-service and contribution to the NHS. As a Registered Mental Health Nurse myself, I have the utmost respect for the dedication that Jane has shown to her profession, and to the many people that she has supported over the years. On behalf of Sussex Partnership, I would like to extend my thanks and well wishes for a very happy and restful retirement.”

Related topics:NHSUckfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.