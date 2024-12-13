University Hospitals Sussex to receive £3.5 million for cutting-edge health research

NHS logo

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded almost £3.5 million to establish a Commercial Research Delivery Centre (CRDC).

The centre, which is one of 20 being set up across the UK as part of a £100 million government investment, will enhance the speed and efficiency of commercial clinical research, providing more people in Sussex with access to cutting-edge treatments.

Professor Martin Llewelyn, the Clinical Director of Research and Innovation at UHSussex, will also lead the new CRDC.

He said: “The CRDC funding award is fantastic news for patients and staff at University Hospital Sussex and also for the wider population of Sussex. It will bring substantial commercial clinical research into our region. This will allow more people to access the latest treatment advances through clinical trials, help us develop research skills in the people who work in health and care and bring opportunities for job and economic growth across the region.”

The new centre will leverage the strengths and expertise of University Hospitals Sussex’s extensive NIHR portfolio, enhancing its role as a leader in clinical research and innovation. Professor Katie Urch, Chief Medical Officer at University Hospitals Sussex, highlighted the impact of this funding: "Research and Innovation are at the heart of our work to make UHSussex ready for the future.

“The CRDC award recognises the success of our Research Strategy 2023-2028 and the Health and Care Research Partnership we have established with NHS Sussex, partners across the Integrated Care System and universities. It will deliver substantial research-driven improvements in health, services and clinical outcomes for the people of Sussex.”

Health Minister Baroness Gillian Merron said: “This significant private investment in health research is a powerful vote of confidence in the UK’s leading research and life sciences sector. The new hubs will help shift research into smaller communities, allowing more people to access cutting-edge treatments faster. Prevention is better than cure - these trials will help unlock the next generation of treatments, boost economic growth and build an NHS fit for the future.”

Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), said: “Clinical trials help improve lives. Boosting the NHS's capacity to deliver commercial clinical research through these new Commercial Research Delivery Centres will support recruitment across all communities and bring innovative treatments to patients.

"The effects of these centres will be felt right across the four nations, bringing investment into the UK's life sciences sector."