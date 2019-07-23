VIDEO: Why Seaford news new health hub

The brand new health hub proposed in Seaford to meet the growing population and increasing demands on the town’s GP services has hit the headlines recently.

Medics say Old School Surgery and Seaford Medical Practice both urgently need more space and have been looking for some considerable time for alternative premises.

Seaford Medical Practice SUS-190723-165349001

The Downs Leisure Centre has been identified as the only suitable site in the town.

Hundreds of people have complained.

Speaking on behalf of both GP practices, Dr Dan Elliott explains why their existing premises are no longer fit for purpose and why the proposed health hub must go ahead to ensure the continued provision of health services in Seaford.