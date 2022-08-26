Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Durrant, a 42-year-old mum from Worthing, says Macmillan Cancer Support helped see her through the hardest few years of her life.

To thank the charity, she completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in memory of her mum, Angela, having taken on the 24-mile trek just 12 weeks after finishing her own cancer treatment.

Ali said: "Thankfully,for now at least, I’m cancer free, so I will try to enjoy life as much as I can and am eternally grateful to Macmillan, and all my friends and family, for the support and continued love they offer me.

Ali Durrant and her husband Ben at the top of Whernside in the rain. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

"When mum died of cancer, the grief was overwhelming for me. I have two small children, so balancing my grief with daily life with them was incredibly difficult. Then, eight months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

Ali celebrating New Year’s Day 2021 with her mum at home. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

Ali, who has 20 years of game development experience and works as lead producer at DRi in London, raised more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by climbing Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in under 12 hours, with her husband Ben by her side.

Her mum died from cervical cancer in January 2021 and Ali was then diagnosed with breast cancer in September.

She said: "It has been the hardest few years of my life and I often find myself in some disbelief that all this has happened in such quick succession.

"There were a lot of appointments and hospital-based things, and at every one I had support from Macmillan nurses. I also called the Macmillan helpline shortly after my diagnosis, as I felt like I really needed support.

Ali and her mum Angela Bergstrom-Allen before her illness. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

"The person who answered my call was so kind, listened to everything I was going through and gave me great advice for dealing with the feelings of being overwhelmed. He offered me further counselling through BUPA, which I was incredibly grateful for.

"I wanted to do something to repay the kindness shown to me by Macmillan, so I decided to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. Mum lived in Yorkshire and it was on her birthday weekend, so it seemed appropriate.

"I wasn’t able to train much, as I was having radiotherapy but my husband joined me and we somehow managed to get through it together. The weather was appalling. There was no visibility and it rained solidly for nine of the 12 hours but we did it and it was worth every step.”

The youngest of six children, Ali was incredibly close to her mum.

She said: "I was very worried when she was taken into hospital in early December 2020. She was alone in hospital for three weeks, due to the Covid restrictions, so she bravely decided to come home and be with her family.

"Over the next two weeks, we looked after her in every way we could. I slept in the room with her, on the floor, and helped with her physical care.

"I learned a lot in those two weeks. It was impossibly hard to watch my amazing mum drift away but her strength gave me strength and I was holding her hand when she died.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is 98 per cent funded by public donations.

Emma Hammett, regional fundraising manager, said: "We were so sorry to hear of Ali’s loss together with a cancer diagnosis of her own but were pleased that Macmillan were able to support her through this very difficult time by offering her emotional and practical support.

"The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is not for the faint hearted and we were impressed that Ali was able to complete it so soon after finishing her treatment, in the rain, no less, with the loyal support of her husband Ben.

"We are so grateful for their support and our ability to transform the lives of people with cancer is thanks to supporters like Ali and Ben.”