Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With more than 1000 new cancer diagnoses in the UK every day, it is hardly surprising that the Vitale Care team has personal and professional experience in supporting people after a cancer diagnosis. Vitale Care's Clinical Nurse highlights some of your care choices after a cancer diagnosis

Vitale Care Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan explains: "When you receive a cancer diagnosis, you are likely to feel a range of emotions: fear, bewilderment, shock and confusion. As Care Professionals, we support people with different types of cancers at each stage of their treatment journey.

"We are there for you, addressing your physical, emotional, and practical needs to ensure you feel cared for and understood every step of the way."

Emotional and psychological support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vitale Care highlights your care choices after a cancer diagnosis.

Cancer diagnosis and treatment often bring a whirlwind of emotions. These feelings are part of the journey. Vitale's trained Care Professionals are here to listen and offer encouragement and companionship.

Physical care and assistance

Vitale Care's Jo Morgan said: "Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery can result in various physical challenges, including fatigue, pain, and mobility issues. Vitale's Care Professionals are trained to support you, helping with bathing, dressing, meal preparation, and medication management. They are skilled in helping you manage symptoms and side effects, providing the necessary care to alleviate discomfort."

Medical coordination and advocacy

Navigating the healthcare system can be overwhelming. Vitale Care can coordinate with your medical team, schedule appointments, and ensure that your treatment plan is followed. Vitale's Care Professionals can accompany you to medical appointments, helping you communicate effectively with healthcare providers and understand your treatment options and instructions.

Nutritional support

Proper nutrition is crucial during cancer treatment, yet it can be challenging to maintain due to treatment side effects such as nausea or loss of appetite. Our Care Professionals can prepare nutritious meals tailored to your dietary needs and preferences, ensuring you receive the necessary nutrients to support your recovery and overall health.

Practical assistance and household management

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing household tasks can become burdensome during treatment. Vitale offers help with chores such as cleaning, laundry, shopping and cooking, allowing you to focus on your health and well-being. "We aim to make your home a stress-free environment where you can rest and recover," explained Vitale Care's Registered Manager Nicola Munday.

Personalised care plans

"Your cancer care journey is unique. We work with you, and your loved ones, to create a personalised care plan tailored to your specific needs and preferences. Your care plan is reviewed regularly and adjusted to ensure it's appropriate and relevant to your condition," said Vitale Care's Nicola Munday.

Respite care for family caregivers

Caring for a loved one with cancer can be demanding for family members. Vitale offers respite care services to give your family caregivers a much-needed break, ensuring they have time to rest and recharge.

Further resources

Macmillan Cancer Support: Offers comprehensive information about cancer types, treatments, and support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK: Provides detailed information about cancer research, treatments, and clinical trials.

NHS Cancer Services: Offers information on NHS cancer services, including treatment options and finding local support.

Chichester Wellbeing: Local service providing support for health and wellbeing, including cancer support groups.