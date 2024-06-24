Vitale Care warns about the risks of dehydration especially for older people as heat warning issue.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dehydration is a significant health issue for older people. Vitale's Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan explains why dehydration poses a heightened risk for older people and provides practical tips to help people stay hydrated and cool during heatwaves.

The Met Office and UKHSA have issued a yellow heat-health alert. The alert indicates that an increase in mortality across the population is likely to impact the over-65 age group and the vulnerable. Remote healthcare services will face more demand and hospitals and care homes may become hotter than the recommended threshold.

"Summer is finally here and whilst many people might be relishing the sunshine, for older people the warm weather can increase the risk of dehydration," said Vitale Care Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan.

She explains, "As we age, our bodies undergo several changes that increase the risk of dehydration. The sensation of thirst diminishes, leading to reduced fluid intake. We may not feel thirsty even when our body needs fluids. The body's ability to conserve water decreases with age.

!Some medications commonly prescribed to older people, such as diuretics for high blood pressure (hypertension), can exacerbate dehydration."

"Dehydration can lead to serious health complications in older people. It can cause urinary and kidney problems, such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney stones, and even kidney failure. Cognitive impairment, including confusion and delirium, is another critical issue, as adequate hydration is essential for brain function. Dehydration also increases the risk of falls due to dizziness and weakness, which can lead to fractures and other injuries," she warned.

Vitale Care Register Manager Nicola Munday explains, "Our Care Professionals help our clients prepare for the warmer weather by helping them keep their homes as cool as possible. They also check-in and make sure our clients drink enough water."

Here are some specific tips to manage during hot weather:

Plan Ahead: Check weather forecasts and plan activities during cooler parts of the day, like early morning or late evening.

Stay Indoors: During peak heat, stay indoors or in shaded areas.

Use Cooling Products: Consider cooling towels, ice packs, and cool compresses to reduce body temperature.

Hydration Stations: Place water bottles in multiple locations around the home to ensure easy access to fluids.

Seek Help: If you experience severe symptoms of dehydration, such as extreme thirst, lack of sweating, or rapid heartbeat, seek medical help immediately.