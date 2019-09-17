Walk across hot coals to raise money for hospice

St Peter and St James Hospice is looking for some brave local souls to walk across burning coals to raise funds for the North Chailey-based charity.

The event takes place on October 30 from 6pm at Mid Sussex Golf Club, and is set to raise more than £10,000.

Participants will attend a pre-walk seminar with Cliff Mann, the most experienced firewalk instructor in Europe, before undertaking a dash across 800 degree burning coals. Cliff, who is also a qualified hypnotherapist, personal coach and motivational speaker, has helped thousands of people from all walks of life achieve the challenge during is 20 years as a firewalking instructor. If you’re interested in signing up to the St Peter and St James Hospice Firewalk, visit www.stpjhospice.org for more information or call 01444 470726.

The hospice serves terminally ill adults and their families in Lewes, Uckfield and the surrounding villages.