Walking revolution in Sussex sees people's physical and mental health improve through getting outdoors

​It seems there is a walking revolution in Sussex, a lasting legacy of the Covid pandemic, with 75 per cent of people across the country saying it has helped their physical and mental health.

More and more people are getting on their feet, according to new national research by GO Outdoors and the mental health charity Mind.

SussexWorld reporter Elaine Hammond is doing her bit with her new series of West Sussex walks using photos and video to guide you. Why not try her first three walks? People have said having photos and video is a really good idea, as they find it difficult to follow a map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England football icon David Seaman and television presenters Helen Skelton, Julia Bradbury and Sean Fletcher signed up to support the GO Outdoors' recent #HatsOnForMind campaign. Picture: Venni

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity ambassadors like England football icon David Seaman and television presenters Helen Skelton, Julia Bradbury and Sean Fletcher signed up to support the GO Outdoors' recent #HatsOnForMind campaign, which has so far raised £100,000 for Mind.

People were encouraged to wear a custom-made hat and step outside during winter to ease mental health challenges, and on the back of that success, a new survey has asked how walking has inspired them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the survey, which was carried out online by Research Without Barriers between January 6 and 9, 65 per cent said walking was one of the lasting legacies of the pandemic and 73 per cent set the goal of being more active in 2023, with half of those pledging to walk more because it is free.

Lee Bagnall, chief executive of GO Outdoors, said: “The response to our #HatsOnForMind campaign has been nothing short of incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data shows the pandemic got the nation on its feet, with 75 per cent of people walking outdoors more as it helped their physical and mental health. Previously, the majority saw walking only as a means of getting from place to place.

The #HatsOnForMind campaign was designed to encourage people to get outdoors more often, with 100 per cent of the proceeds from hat sales going to charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Porter, head of corporate partnerships at Mind, said: “We are grateful to GO Outdoors for continuing to support Mind through the #HatsOnForMind campaign. This collaboration is fantastic as it encourages everyone to experience the great outdoors and reap the benefits.