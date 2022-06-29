Warning to residents after seagulls with bird flu found in Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council (HTC) said cases of avian influenza were recently discovered near Hailsham Common Pond by residents and its pond warden.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public from this strain is very low. However, it is important that people refrain from touching any dead or visibly sick birds and to keep dogs on a lead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public is advised to report any dead wild birds in any location in Hailsham - including swans, ducks, geese or gulls - to the town council by calling 01323 841702 or sending an email to [email protected]

Hailsham Common Pond. Picture from Hailsham Town Council

The council said it will make arrangements for any dead birds to be removed.

Town clerk John Harrison added, "The discovery of dead or sick birds can be distressing and the news of avian influenza cases at the common pond may clearly be of concern to residents

"While the risk of the disease transferring from birds to humans is considered to be very low, it is imperative that people do not touch any sick or dead birds.

"Also, we encourage people not to feed any wildfowl at the common pond - or indeed the country park lake or Wentworth Pond sites - as feeding causes them to congregate and consequently increase the risk of the disease spreading.