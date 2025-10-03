‘We cannot do it alone’: Focus on financial sustainability in Sussex hospice’s new five year strategy

St Catherine’s Hospice in Sussex has announced its new five year strategy to protect and strengthen specialist end-of-life care in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospice said this plan has been set out despite ‘continuing financial pressures’ and shaped with input from patients, families, staff, volunteers and supporters.

The hospice added that the strategy ‘puts compassion firmly at its heart’, supporting both patients with complex needs and those who care for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it said this comes at ‘a time of financial challenge’ so the strategy includes a focus on financial sustainability to make sure resources are used wisely. It also aims to make sure funding is secured to protect services in the future.

St Catherine’s Hospice in Grace Holland Avenue, Pease Pottage. Photo: National World

Giles Tomsett, chief executive of St Catherine’s said: “Our community deserves to approach the end of life with compassion, dignity and the specialist support only we can provide. We are committed to making that happen but we cannot do it alone. Every voice, every donation and every act of kindness will help us sustain this vital care for years to come.”

People can make a donation at www.stch.org.uk/donate.

The hospice explained that the five-year strategy is built around five key goals: outstanding care, system integration and collaboration, community engagement, financial sustainability and an exceptional workplace for staff and volunteers. People can find out more www.stch.org.uk/about-us/vision-mission-and-values.

St Catherine’s aims to keep delivering highly skilled, specialist support that will be tailored to ‘the emotional, social, and spiritual needs’ of each person. The hospice said partnership working will also be central to the strategy so people can get ‘coordinated support’. This will mean strengthening relationships with neighbouring hospices and other delivery partners in the NHS, including Sussex hospitals, primary care and community providers.

The hospice also hopes to reach ‘underserved communities’, while tackling health inequalities and removing any barriers to its services.