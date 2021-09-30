Welcome return of 8k undercliff run between Saltdean and Brighton for women's domestic abuse charity RISE

A previous RISE 8K Undercliff Run for Women

The RISE 8K Undercliff Run for Women will take place from Saltdean seafront along the scenic undercliff to Brighton Marina and back.

Starting at 10am, the run is in is in its 14th year and its return is even more welcome this year year.

A spokesman said: "The impact of the Covid lockdown not only saw mass events cancelled, but it also saw a surge in reports of domestic abuse. RISE consistently received over three times the number of calls to its helpline than before lockdown. This fact, coupled with the necessary restrictions on in-person fundraising activities, makes the return of the run all the more welcome."

Women taking part in one of the RISE 8K Undercliff Runs

One service user said: "I suffered horrendous abuse and violence at the hands of my perpetrator and spent the first half of lockdown in a refuge. Without RISE I wouldn’t be here today, so it’s brilliant news that the 8K Undercliff Run for Women is going ahead this year, to raise money for their vital service.”

The run will closely follow the advice of Public Health England, Run Britain and United Kingdom Athletics to make the event Covid safe.

Measures include social distancing onsite, volunteer PPE, and a pulsed start of five runners at a time.

Fundraising Manager, Ava Harding, said: “This run has a really special place in the hearts of so many women in Sussex. It is just the right size, neither too big nor too small. The camaraderie and support en-route is second to none. We are thrilled we are able to go ahead this year. All monies raised will support local families affected by domestic abuse.”