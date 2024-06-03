Wellbeing ambassador appointed at Worthing GP surgery to help address mental health and wellbeing needs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​A wellbeing ambassador has been appointed at a Worthing GP surgery to help address mental health and wellbeing needs in the local community.

Debbie Stevens Wellbeing is taking up the role at St Lawrence Surgery in Tarring voluntarily and will offer a series of interactive workshops and sessions to empower people with the tools and resources they need to prioritise their mental health and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

The surgery said the initiative was a significant step forward in addressing mental health and wellbeing needs, and the partnership signified a shared commitment to supporting staff and patients.

Debbie Stevens, founder of the award-winning company, a leading provider of wellbeing initiatives in West Sussex, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration.

Debbie Stevens, the new wellbeing ambassador at St Lawrence Surgery

She said: "We are thrilled to be appointed as the wellbeing ambassadors for St Lawrence Surgery. This is my surgery and I wanted to give something back. The partnership allows us to extend our reach and impact within the community, providing vital support for individuals seeking to enhance their mental health and wellbeing."

Topics covered will include mindfulness techniques, stress management strategies, nutrition, baby massage, reflexology and chiropody.

Jo Wadey, practice business manager, said: "The wellbeing of our staff and patients is a top priority for us at St Lawrence Surgery. We believe that partnering with Debbie Stevens Wellbeing will enable us to offer valuable resources and support to enhance the overall wellbeing of our community.