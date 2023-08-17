West Sussex based at-home care company Vitale Care has launched a new guide
Vitale's Registered Manager Nicola Munday explained, "Choosing at-home care for yourself or a loved one is a decision that requires careful consideration and research.
"At Vitale, we get asked difficult questions every day by people looking for at-home care for themselves or a loved one. Using our experience, we have developed this helpful guide, which sets out some factors to consider and questions to ask in your search for the right at-home care for you or your loved one."
Managing Director Daniel Ayton commented, "Like many important decisions in life, when choosing care for yourself or a loved one, knowing where to start can seem daunting. At Vitale, we believe in openness, transparency and simplicity. We have created a downloadable at-home care checklist to help you do your research - on us, and any other providers you are considering. We want you to be able to choose the at-home care provider that's right for you or your loved one. We hope this guide helps make the process as clear and simple as possible.
Whether you are simply finding day-to-day tasks more difficult as you get older, are living with a condition or disability, or are recovering from an illness or injury, finding the right at-home care provider is essential to ensure your safety, comfort, and well-being.