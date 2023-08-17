BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

West Sussex based at-home care company Vitale Care has launched a new guide

West Sussex based at-home care company Vitale Care has launched a new guide, complete with a free checklist, to help those in need of at-home care. The guide aims to help people ask the right questions when looking for the best at-home care service for their needs.
By Sarah HarrisContributor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST

Vitale's Registered Manager Nicola Munday explained, "Choosing at-home care for yourself or a loved one is a decision that requires careful consideration and research.

"At Vitale, we get asked difficult questions every day by people looking for at-home care for themselves or a loved one. Using our experience, we have developed this helpful guide, which sets out some factors to consider and questions to ask in your search for the right at-home care for you or your loved one."

Managing Director Daniel Ayton commented, "Like many important decisions in life, when choosing care for yourself or a loved one, knowing where to start can seem daunting. At Vitale, we believe in openness, transparency and simplicity. We have created a downloadable at-home care checklist to help you do your research - on us, and any other providers you are considering. We want you to be able to choose the at-home care provider that's right for you or your loved one. We hope this guide helps make the process as clear and simple as possible.

Whether you are simply finding day-to-day tasks more difficult as you get older, are living with a condition or disability, or are recovering from an illness or injury, finding the right at-home care provider is essential to ensure your safety, comfort, and well-being.

Related topics:West Sussex