George Zotaj – who has three young daughters with his wife of two years, Nicole – has been diagnosed with stage three lymphoma cancer.

The 31-year-old, who lives in Angmering, is undergoing chemotherapy for the next six to eight months and is unable to work, ‘forcing him to close his car detailing business’, according to his friend Jessica McCabe.

Jessica added: “This situation has placed tremendous financial strain on the family, who are now struggling to cover their basic needs without a regular income.

“They need an additional £2,000 per month to cover essential expenses, including household bills, food, and other necessities. With George extremely unwell from treatment, Nicole has had to give up work to care for him and their three children full-time.”

George, who moved to the UK from Albania in 2016 – explained that his cancer is treatable but ‘just very tricky’.

"I’m going through chemotherapy," he said.

"I’m on a visa insurance, which doesn’t allow me access to government funds no matter what the circumstances.

“It’s a bit of an unfortunate situation. Thankfully lots of clients and friends have helped. It’s a lot to deal with on top of everything else. I don’t want to be thinking about financial difficulties.

“My wife is watching me go through it so it affects her too. It’s a long-term situation. I feel good in myself but there are days obviously that I don’t feel very well."

Jessica has set up a GoFundMe page to support George and his family. So far, more than £3,000 has been raised.

Jessica added: “Please help us ease the burden on this family over the next six to eight months. Coping with a diagnosis like this is hard enough without the added financial stress. Your support can make a significant difference.”

If you would like to make a donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-zotajs-after-devastating-diagosis.

