Adam Davies – a 40-year-old dad of two small children in Rustington, has shared his experience of receiving a rare form of mouth cancer diagnosis and has warned people to have the correct insurance in place should the worst happen.

Adam, who works as the head of proposition at Blithe House Financial Management, received the devastating news in July after having a lump removed that he was previously told was nothing to worry about.

“Being told you have cancer hits you like a tonne of bricks,” Adam said. “I was in disbelief, especially because I’d been repeatedly told by specialists that it was not cancer or anything to worry about.

“I also don’t have any history of cancer in my family and I don’t or have never smoked. The consultants actually sent the sample off again for a second opinion as they couldn’t believe it.”

Adam was supported by Macmillan’s cancer nurses and he said they were a ‘godsend’.

Following further testing with MRI and CT scans, luckily, Adam’s cancer hadn’t spread but the ‘two week wait’ of finding out your fate, he said, was ‘utterly horrendous’.

Adam explained: “The worst feeling is the unknown. I have a wife, Michelle, and two young children, Zachary and Charlotte, a great job with Blithe House and I feel like I have so much life to live.

“Having further scans and testing meant that we needed both of our parents to help with childcare and having to break the news to them was just awful. You’re causing so much worry which I feel has been one of the worst parts of this experience; the effect it has on those around you.”

The diagnosis sparked concern for Adam who immediately started thinking about his life insurance and other policies that he had in place.

He said: “It sounds morbid but the day after I was told that the lump was cancer, I made a list of our outstanding mortgage and life cover with policy numbers and contact details. It was a relief to see that the mortgage figure was lower than our life cover which was one less thing to worry about.

“I think everyone should have life cover, income protection and private medical care if you can afford it. Income cover is where you take out insurance that will pay you a set amount per month if you cannot work for some reason including accident and illness which effectively replaces your salary.

"It’s obviously good to have these things in place, as for me, I wouldn’t get any life insurance whilst I am effectively ‘under treatment’.”

Adam said he did not have income protection but his ‘fantastic’ boss at work, reassured him he would always be paid if he had to have further treatment.

"That’s through sheer generosity and I know that many people won’t be so lucky,” Adam said.

"I know that private medical care can be another expense but I do think it’s worth every penny. I’ve already received counselling and support whereas on the NHS, I haven’t been contacted yet to arrange anything.

"I know that this is down to resources and what the NHS can do within that timeframe but the good thing about private care is knowing it’s there should I need more treatment in the future.

"I have peace of mind that it’s covered and they will even carry out chemotherapy at home, and I’ll have access to treatments and drugs that aren’t available on the NHS.

"My biggest take away from this experience is to always have something checked if it doesn't feel right."

Adam says that he has now had first-hand experience of the type of cover his company, Blithe House, suggests – allowing him to ‘sympathise and effectively advise’ clients to ‘ensure they have peace of mind should the worst happen’.

Jonathan Causey, owner of Blithe House Financial Management, said: “Adam is an incredible member of our team and we’ve been supporting him every step of the way; I’m delighted that his cancer diagnosis has taken a much more reassuring turn.

“It’s essential that everyone has life cover and income protection in place as if you find yourself unexpectedly unwell or unable to work, or should the very worst happen, your family have peace of mind that finances and the stress they can create are taken care of.

“At Blithe House, it's paramount that we look after our clients and guide them so that they’re protected as much as possible in terms of their finances. We not only nurture our clients’ finances but also maintain them and advise on how best to protect them. If anyone would like further information, please feel free to get in touch.”

1 . West Sussex dad given mouth cancer diagnosis so rare that consultants 'couldn’t believe it' Adam Davies – a 40-year-old dad of two small children in Rustington, has shared his experience of receiving a rare form of mouth cancer diagnosis and has warned people to have the correct insurance in place should the worst happen. Photo: Contributed

2 . West Sussex dad given mouth cancer diagnosis so rare that consultants 'couldn’t believe it' Adam Davies – a 40-year-old dad of two small children in Rustington, has shared his experience of receiving a rare form of mouth cancer diagnosis and has warned people to have the correct insurance in place should the worst happen. Photo: Contributed