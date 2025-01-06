West Sussex dad urges people to seek support for risky drinking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new public health campaign is encouraging people in West Sussex, to ‘Call the Shots on Alcohol’ and take a two-minute online test to find out if their drinking is putting them at risk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For both men and women, it is recommended to drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, spread across 3 days or more. That's around 6 medium (175ml) glasses of wine, or 6 pints of 4% beer. There's no completely safe level of drinking but sticking within these guidelines lowers your risk of harming your health.

In West Sussex, men are thought to be more likely to drink above these recommendations, with one in four men (26%) likely to drink to hazardous levels, compared to one in eight (13%) women. Men also appear to be less likely to access the range of early alcohol support available across West Sussex*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with West Sussex Wellbeing and DrinkCoach, the council is encouraging people to reflect on their drinking and to take the online DrinkCoach test to find out if it’s putting them at risk. The campaign guides people to free and confidential alcohol support available in West Sussex, both online and face-to-face.

Jamie Stevenson, 54, from Chichester.

‘Build my self-esteem’

Jamie Stevenson [pictured] took control of his drinking with the help of an Alcohol Wellbeing Advisor from West Sussex Wellbeing. The 54-year-old from Chichester said: “The face-to-face meetings and conversations were key in helping me to reduce my alcohol intake, and to build my self-esteem. My wellbeing advisor was thoughtful and non-judgemental, and we agreed on possible practical solutions so that I felt in control.

“I am well on my way to achieving my goals with the help of the service and I’m continuing to maintain a lower alcohol intake and keep healthy to make sure I can be a good parent.

“I’ve recommended the service to people I know who have been struggling with their drinking, I’ve not been afraid to talk about it. It’s something that men, especially, find it hard to confront.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can follow Jamie’s lead by visiting westsussex.gov.uk/CallTheShots to take the online DrinkCoach test, get tips on reducing your drinking and find out about free local services that can help you, or someone you know, make changes that will benefit their health.

Take the test

Councillor Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing said: “Many people enjoy a drink, but it's often easy to drink more than you realise, especially at home. Over time, this can start to impact health, finances, and relationships.

“We’re encouraging people to take the alcohol test and get support earlier, to reduce the risk of harming their health. This important work is a key part of Our Council Plan priority of helping people to fulfil their potential and lead long, healthy lives.”

For more information visit: westsussex.gov.uk/CallTheShots

* West Sussex County Council (2023) Alcohol Health Equity Series: https://jsna.westsussex.gov.uk/assets/pdf/alcohol-hea-series/1.1%20Short%20Read%20HEA%20-%20HEA%20series.pdf