West Sussex Mind awarded contract to provide additional support in the community for adults with psychosis

The existing Coastal West Sussex Enhanced Community Rehabilitation Service (ECRS) provides intensive community treatment and support, and aims to help people accessing the service to manage their mental health and live independent and fulfilling lives.

Currently based across two locations in Worthing and Bognor, the service is provided by a multi-disciplinary team, which includes psychologists, mental health nurses, social workers, occupational therapists, peer support workers, and family workers.

The new contract will allow West Sussex Mind to employ an additional four members of staff who will help service users to engage with other forms of community-based support, such as volunteering, peer support, or befriending.

This new partnership is part of the Sussex-wide Community Mental Health Transformation programme, which aims to improve community mental health care for adults and older adults by bringing local services together, including mental health, social care, primary care, local authority, and voluntary, community, and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations, to provide more joined-up care and support for people.

Kate Scales, Deputy CEO at West Sussex Mind, said: “We are excited to take this partnership forward to improve the lives and long-term care of those living with psychosis and complex mental health needs.

“Our knowledge, expertise and strong ties with the communities we serve mean we are well placed to support people on their long-term recovery journey.

“Having West Sussex Mind staff working alongside SPFT staff will help ensure that those using the ECRS service can make a smooth transition into West Sussex Mind and other community services and this is a model that we would like to replicate in the future.”

Colin Hicks, chief strategy and partnerships officer for Sussex Partnership, said: “We are really pleased to be working in partnership with West Sussex Mind to further develop the Enhanced Community Rehabilitation Service.

“Earlier this year, we signed the Sussex Compact, which set out our commitment as an organisation to work in partnership with our local voluntary sector.

“This is one of many examples of how we intend to develop and deliver services collaboratively to improve the experience and outcomes of people living with mental health difficulties in Sussex.”