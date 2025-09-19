West Sussex Mind offers record levels of support amid growing need

Mental health charity West Sussex Mind supported more people during 2024-2025 than in a single year in its 55-year history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support was given to 7,766 people – families, children and young people, parents, adults with mild mental health problems and some with severe mental illness, people experiencing mental health crisis, over-65s, carers of people suffering with dementia – through one-to-one sessions, social activities, groups and workshops across the county.

This support was delivered in the charity’s support hubs in Worthing, Littlehampton, Southwick, Midhurst and Chanctonbury, as well as in community venues, GP surgeries and schools and colleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has expanded its offer to meet the growing demand for support, which is being felt across West Sussex, and has found innovative new ways of providing support. For example, it has partnered with Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust to provide a walk-in service at Staying Well Worthing for people experiencing mental health crisis, reducing pressure on A&E and blue-light services.

West Sussex Mind's CEO Kerrin Page and deputy CEO Kate Scales

It has also started supporting people living with psychosis in the community, again through partnership with the local NHS mental health trust, introducing those with severe mental illness into community activities.

These developments and others are featured in the charity’s recently launched 2025 Impact Report.

West Sussex Mind’s CEO, Kerrin Page, said: “It’s always an immense pleasure to launch our Impact Report and to share all the amazing things our employees, trustees, volunteers and supporters have achieved in the last year, highlighting the difference our work has made to people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The year hasn’t been without its challenges. We continue to experience increasing demand for our services and we know that people’s mental health needs are increasing. It’s also a complex time of change in the Sussex health system.

“We are committed to continue supporting as many people aswe can, working towards the goals highlighted in our new five-year strategy, in partnership with the NHS and our voluntary sector partners.”

In addition to the support offered to the 7,766 people, the charity also staged more than 32,000 individual and group interventions, where people who use West Sussex Mind’s services get one-to-one support or take part in group activities – the figure for 2023-2024 was 29,472.

More than 9,500 calls for information, advice and support were answered, compared to 8,616 the previous year, and 1,428 under-25s were supported across all the charity’s services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex Mind is a local, independent mental health charity, affiliated to but separate from national Mind. Its head office is in Durrington, Worthing, and it supports people in Shoreham, Lancing, Worthing, Steyning and Chanctonbury, Littlehampton, Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst and the surrounding areas.

For more information, visit westsussexmind.org