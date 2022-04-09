Most pharmacies and GP surgeries in the county are set to close or have reduced hours.

A spokesperson for NHS West Sussex CCG said: “Making sure you renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the Easter bank holidays start helps you stay well, and it really helps our NHS too.”

The NHS has warned that forgetting to get enough supplies of essential medication ahead of the bank holiday can put patients’ health at risk and put extra strain on NHS out-of-hours services.

“Therefore, we are reminding patients, their families and carers to please check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the bank holiday break,” said the West Sussex CCG spokesperson.

People who need to collect a prescription but have coronavirus symptoms, or are self-isolating, are asked to arrange for a friend, relative or volunteer to collect it.

Patients can also contact their GP, order repeat prescriptions and access services to manage wellbeing at www.nhs.uk/health-at-home.

Those with an urgent medication issue when their GP practice is closed can use NHS 111.

NHS111 by phone or online at www.111.nhs.uk is available 24 hours a day and offers advice and guidance for patients experiencing non-emergency urgent healthcare needs.

It can also advise people about local NHS services, connect patients to a medical professional, arrange appointments and offer self-care advice.

A pharmacist can also offer treatment advice and recommend remedies, and give guidance on giving medicines to children.

No appointment is necessary to see a local pharmacist and most have private consultation areas.