West Sussex residents urged to get flu vaccines and Covid boosters this winter

Jab

Alison Challenger gave a public health update to a meeting of the county’s health and wellbeing board, in Chichester, last Thursday.

Ms Challenger reported that the uptake of the flu vaccine and Covid booster had been going well but was still quite low in some groups.

She added: “We’re particularly keen for children to have their nasal vaccine, for the 50-64 age group and also those who are clinically vulnerable.

“We’re already into November and it’s important we get those most at risk vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Challenger said Covid rates in the county were starting to decline, though they were still a little higher than the south-east average.

She told the meeting that infection rates were higher amongst the over-60s.

In the seven days up to October 29, the figures for each area were: Adur – 44 cases – down 18 (29 per cent), Arun – 90 cases – down 76 (45.8 per cent), Chichester – 81 cases – down 55 (40.4 per cent), Crawley – 64 cases – down 28 (30.4 per cent), Horsham – 69 cases – down 73 (51.4 per cent), Mid Sussex – 115 cases – down 35 (23.3 per cent), Worthing – 68 cases – down 36 (34.6 per cent) .

Ms Challenger said that she wanted to see the area’s Local Outbreak Engagement Board continue to meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad