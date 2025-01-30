West Sussex woman, 29, with ‘paralysed’ stomach hopes to raise more than £65,000 for treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Grinstead woman with a life-altering chronic condition has raised more than £29,000 for treatment out of her £65,000 goal.

Jessie Sharp, 29, has been fighting Gastroparesis for more than two years, since her life changed at age 27.

Jessie said her condition means she is unable to tolerate food because her stomach is ‘completely paralysed’ while her digestive system is ‘essentially non-functional’.

She said she is often in intense pain when she tries to eat and has continued to lose weight as her body struggles to absorb the calories it needs.

Jessie Sharp, 29, from East Grinstead, has been fighting Gastroparesis for more than two years

Jessie said: “I depend entirely on an NJ (nasojejunal) tube, which delivers nutrients directly into my intestines, to survive. Despite the challenges, I am fighting courageously, but my condition has brought immense physical, emotional, and financial strain.”

She continued: “For the first year of my treatment, my private health insurance covered some of the expenses. However, after undergoing a gastric pacemaker implantation in January 2024 – an operation not available through the NHS – my insurance coverage ended. This pacemaker, which benefits 90 per cent of patients, has unfortunately not alleviated my symptoms. I continue to experience severe illness, including being sick 20–30 times daily, leaving me reliant on the NJ tube and in need of ongoing specialist care.”

She said a gastric pacemaker is a small device implanted into the stomach to help control digestion. It sends mild electrical signals to the stomach muscles to regulate how food moves through the digestive system.

Jessie called the cost of her treatments ‘overwhelming’ so she has started a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/qfpvjn-please-help-me-fight-gastroparesis to help.

Jessie depends on a nasojejunal tube, which delivers nutrients directly into her intestines

She added: “My electrolytes frequently drop, especially potassium, leaving me close to blacking out almost daily. Some of these blackouts have even triggered fits, turning simple everyday tasks into overwhelming challenges.”

Jessie said she was referred to a leading neurogastroenterologist at University College London (UCL) but said her application was rejected on the NHS because she is considered ‘out of area’. She said: “My only option now is to pursue private care, a significant financial burden that my family cannot sustain alone.”

She explained that her NJ tube means she has to be connected to a nutrient supply for 20 hours a day, a regimen that provides only 600–700 daily calories. This is complicated further by bowel issues that prevent nutrient absorption.

“My condition is incurable but can be managed with expert intervention,” said Jessie, who has thanked her friends, family and other GoFundMe donors for their generosity.

Jessie in hospital

But she said her fundraiser, which has a goal of £65,000, is ‘only a starting point’ because her medical expenses will keep accumulating and may end up being £100,000. She said: “This may be a conservative figure but at this stage it depends on how I respond to ongoing treatment.”

Jessie said her next important step is a Faecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) to deal with a persistent bowel infection, which means ten days at a specialist clinic in Hertfordshire.

Jessie has been living with severe endometriosis since she was 18 and underwent surgeries to manage the pain and complications. She said: “I’ve reached out with others who have similar conditions, and there seems to be a link between these health issues. Unfortunately, research hasn’t yet uncovered the answers, leaving many of us searching for solutions.”