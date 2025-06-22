What is the Herbert Protocol? Supporting safety for loved ones with dementia

Supporting Safety for Loved Ones with Dementia

When a loved one lives with Dementia or memory loss, one of the most frightening experiences for families and carers is the possibility that they may go missing. In such distressing moments, knowing exactly what to do can make a life-saving difference.

That’s where the Herbert Protocol comes in.

In this post, we’ll explore what the Herbert Protocol is, how to use it, and why it’s an essential part of home care safety planning.

Reunited thanks to the Herbert Protocol

What Is the Herbert Protocol?

The Herbert Protocol is a simple but powerful safety tool designed to help the police quickly and effectively respond when a person with dementia goes missing.

It involves completing a form that contains key details about your loved one, such as:

Full name, age, and recent photograph

Description (height, eye colour, clothing often worn)

Health and medication needs

Favourite places, routines, or past addresses

Emergency contacts

Past instances of wandering or going missing

The completed form is stored safely and can be shared immediately with police if the person ever goes missing—saving precious time and improving the chances of finding them safely.

The protocol was named in memory of George Herbert, a veteran with dementia who sadly died after going missing from his care home.

Why Is the Herbert Protocol Important?

When someone with dementia is missing, every minute counts. They may not be able to ask for help, navigate their surroundings, or even recognize danger. They may also be vulnerable to falls, cold weather, traffic, or exploitation.

The Herbert Protocol ensures that vital information is ready and accessible, so search efforts can begin without delay.

Here at Aurora Community Home Care in Worthing we strongly recommend that all families of individuals living with dementia prepare a Herbert Protocol form, especially if:

Your loved one lives alone

They have previously wandered or become disoriented

They are prone to walking outside unsupervised

They attend day services or have multiple carers

It’s one of the simplest ways to gain peace of mind and strengthen the safety net around your loved one.

How to Use the Herbert Protocol

Using the Herbert Protocol is easy and completely free. Here's how to get started:

1. Download the Form

Most local police forces offer the Herbert Protocol form on their websites. Alternatively, download one from our website here.

You can also ask your GP or home care provider for a printed copy.

2. Complete the Details

Fill in the form as fully as possible. Include things like:

Any regular walking routes

Places with emotional meaning (churches, old workplaces)

Language spoken (especially important for bilingual individuals)

Any fears or phobias (e.g., of dogs, loud noises)

3. Keep It Accessible

Store the form in a known and easily retrievable location. Some families place a copy in a visible spot at home and keep another digitally on a phone or tablet.

If your loved one is in care, give a copy to the care provider or manager.

4. Update It Regularly

Be sure to refresh the form if routines change, medications are adjusted, or you notice new behaviour patterns.

5. Use Immediately If Needed

If your loved one ever goes missing, call the police immediately and give them the completed Herbert Protocol form. This allows them to begin a focused search without delay.

Real-Life Example: The Difference It Can Make

In 2021, in North Yorkshire, a man named Arthur—an 83-year-old with Alzheimer’s—was reported missing from his home on a winter evening.

Because his family had completed the Herbert Protocol form, police received immediate details about his appearance, health needs, and places he might visit. The form mentioned that Arthur had a fondness for a canal bench near his old workplace.

Thanks to this tip, search teams checked the canal path quickly and found Arthur within two hours. He was cold and confused but safe reunited with his family that same night.

The police later said that having the Herbert Protocol ready likely saved Arthur’s life.

Who Should Use the Herbert Protocol?

The Herbert Protocol is ideal for:

Individuals with a Dementia such as Alzheimer’s

People with cognitive impairments or memory loss

Older adults at risk of wandering

Residents in care homes or assisted living facilities

At Aurora Community Care our care team is trained to assist families in completing and updating Herbert Protocol forms. Whether your loved one receives hourly home care, lives alone, or is just starting to show signs of confusion, we’re here to help you plan ahead.

Addressing Common Concerns

"Is it a legal document?"

No, it’s not legal or binding—it’s a voluntary, preventative tool designed to help authorities.

"Is my loved one’s data secure?"

The form is stored by you or your carer. Police only access it if the person goes missing. You're not required to submit it in advance unless a local police scheme offers secure pre-registration.

"What if we don’t know all the details?"

Do your best—every bit of information helps. And remember to update the form over time.

Download the Herbert Protocol Form

Here are a few links where you can access the form depending on your area:

Alzheimer’s Society UK :www.alzheimers.org

:www.alzheimers.org Aurora Community Care:www.auroracommunity.care

Or contact us directly at [email protected] and we’ll send you a printable copy and help you fill it out.

Final Thoughts

While no one wants to imagine their loved one going missing, the truth is that preparedness can save lives. The Herbert Protocol is a straightforward, compassionate tool that gives families and police the best possible chance of a happy outcome if the unthinkable happens.

If you care for someone living with dementia, don’t wait. Take the time to complete the Herbert Protocol form and keep it ready. And if you need guidance, Aurora Community Care is just a call or message away. If you are in Worthing looking for Home Care to support someone with Dementia then call us and book a FREE no obligation care consultation to see if we can help.

Need help preparing your form or learning more about dementia care?

📞 Call us at 01903 495456 or 📩 Email [email protected]

We’re here to help—because safety starts with care.