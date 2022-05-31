Where Eastbourne residents can get urgent care over the Jubilee weekend

The NHS said across Sussex health and care partners are continuing to work together to provide support so that emergency teams can continue to care for those who need help.

An NHS spokesperson said, “For medical advice you can call NHS 111 by phone or go online at 111.nhs.uk.

"Help is available 24/7 and trained operators offer advice and guidance for urgent healthcare needs when it is not an emergency.

Eastbourne seafront

“NHS 111 call handlers can advise on where local NHS services are and can even suggest an arrival time at an Urgent Treatment Centre or Minor Injuries Unit, help with prescriptions and offer self-care advice.”

The Urgent Treatment Centre at Eastbourne District General Hospital is open 24/7.

The NHS added, “The unit is run by emergency practitioners who are experienced, specialist nurses and paramedics who can assess, diagnose and treat a wide range of minor injuries and ailments for both adults and children.”

Patients do not need an appointment, but by calling 111 you may be given an arrival timeslot.

Chief medical officer for the Sussex Clinical Commissioning Groups Elizabeth Gill said, “It is really important that people use the right services over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, as we will likely see a further increase in demand for our services.