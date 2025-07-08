A care home in Littlehampton has been rated as inadequate, after ‘widespread and significant issues’ were discovered.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog has ‘taken action to protect people’ at Brockenhurst – in Arundel Road – following an inspection in March and April.

Brockenhurst is a residential care home for people living with dementia, which was previously given an overall rating of good.

The CQC said it found ‘several breaches’ of regulation, relating to the management of risks, administration of medicines, staffing, person-centred care, dignity and respect, and the management of the service.

Photo: Google Street View

The healthcare regulator said its inspection was ‘prompted in part’ by the death of a person using the service, whilst another person ‘sustained a serious injury’.

"These incidents are subject to further investigation by CQC as to whether any regulatory action should be taken,” a CQC spokesperson said.

"As a result, this inspection did not examine the circumstances of these incidents. However, the information shared with CQC about the incidents indicated potential concerns about the management of risks of falls and this inspection examined those risks.”

Brockenhurst declined to comment when approached by this newspaper.

Serena Coleman, CQC deputy director of operations in the south, said: “During our inspection of Brockenhurst care home, we found widespread and significant issues with its leadership had placed people at risk of harm.

“We were very concerned to find leaders weren’t effectively monitoring incidents or addressing safety risks at the home. At our inspection, leaders were unsure how many people had fallen over in the last month and couldn’t tell us when or why this had happened.

“There were also multiple examples where leaders hadn’t taken steps to prevent this from happening again. Staff had recorded one person had fallen twice, no action had been taken, and they went on to fall over a further seven times as a result. During the inspection, several people who were at risk of falls and needed support from staff, were seen using the stairs independently and without appropriate footwear.

“Staff record-keeping was poor and this meant a lot of the information recorded wasn’t reliable. We found records across the home were inaccurate, illegible, and missing key information. Leaders had failed to address where records had gaps across several days and staff had sometimes included contradictory information.

“People told us they didn’t always feel safe at the home. During the inspection we saw residents going into other people’s rooms without permission. Staff didn’t always notice or redirect them, which had a negative impact on people’s privacy and dignity.

“We also found leaders hadn’t ensured staff had the right guidance to support people’s needs, including addressing risks associated with people’s eye conditions, diabetes, skin integrity, and dementia. In response to these concerns, leaders told inspectors they would speak to the local authority about moving some residents out. This was worrying because they had failed to identify changes in people’s needs which meant they couldn’t provide them with safe care and ultimately needed people to move from the home.

“We expect Brockenhurst to make rapid and widespread improvements and have imposed urgent conditions on the service to ensure this happens. They are also now in special measures so CQC can check people are safe during this time. We will return to check on their progress.”

The CQC said it has ‘imposed urgent conditions’ to the provider to ‘focus its attention’ on the areas where ‘significant and immediate improvements are needed’ to keep people safe.

A spokesperson added: “These conditions prevent the service from taking on new residents without prior consent from CQC, require leaders to notify CQC of how they intend to assess and meet the care needs of new residents, and to maintain the ongoing service of a consultant who specialises in supporting the management of care homes for people with dementia until a new registered manager is in post.

“Following this inspection, the home’s overall rating has moved from good to inadequate, as have the ratings for safe and well-led. The areas of effective, caring, and responsive have moved from good to requires improvement.

“The service remains in special measures, which involves close monitoring to ensure people are safe while they make improvements. Special measures also provides a structured timeframe so services understand when they need to make improvements by, and what action CQC will take if this doesn’t happen.”

Inspectors found that staff ‘did not always offer people choices’ or acknowledge their wishes and people’s care ‘was not personalised’.

"There was a lack of organised activities at the home which put people at risk of social isolation,” the CQC added.

"Managers did not have effective oversight of issues within the service in order to address them.

“Safety risks in the environment had not always been addressed. Infection control checks had missed that cleaning products were stored unsafely, medicines were not always stored safely, and fire drills had not taken place.

“The home had not always notified the relevant external partners when safeguarding incidents occurred, including CQC and the local authority.

“Leaders had not ensured there were enough suitable staff to meet people’s needs and did not provide staff with adequate training and supervision.”

The CQC did note that people and their relatives ‘spoke positively about staff’ and ‘described them as kind and caring’.

To see the full report, visit https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-116036844