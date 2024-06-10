Woman raises £2,500 for Brain Tumour Charity by completing Three Peaks Challenge in memory of Haywards Heath dad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The daughter of a Mid Sussex man who passed away after being diagnosed with a brain tumour has completed the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for charity.

Katy Lloyd made her way up Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in May in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Katy’s challenge was in memory of Steven Lloyd, who was originally from Wales before he moved to Haywards Heath 30 years ago. Steven passed away peacefully on April 24, aged 68.

Katy Lloyd with her partner at Scafell Pike

Katy said: “We managed to raise just over £2,500 which is absolutely crazy.”

She said: “Every climb we had great weather. People were telling us as we were climbing that we picked the best day because the day before was too cloudy and some people had to turn back. I truly believe that was my dad looking out for us.”

Katy said she and her partner reached the summit of Ben Nevis in 6 hours, 30 mins. They then completed Scafell Pike in five hours and Snowdon in four hours.

From left: Katy, Steven and Emma Lloyd

Her sister Emma Lloyd said Katy ‘absolutely smashed’ her challenge.

Emma explained that Steven was diagnosed in January 2023. She said: "He started struggling to think of words and slurred his speech sometimes. He got concerned and called 999 and the paramedics tested him and thought it best to go to hospital.”

She said: “An MRI had shown a mass growing in his brain, which was likely to be a cancerous tumour. We were devastated and spent the next few weeks in a haze going for more tests and meeting doctors and specialists.”

Emma said Steven had a craniotomy in February 2023 with the surgeon removing 97 per cent of the tumour. She said: “They tested the tumour and gave us the worst news we could ever imagine. He had a Glioblastoma – a highly aggressive and incurable cancer that would shorten his life expectancy to 12-18 months.”

From left: Katy, Steven and Emma Lloyd

Steven underwent radiotherapy alongside chemotherapy for six weeks, which left him fatigued, and once he was past the radiotherapy he continued chemotherapy at a higher dose. But Emma said he reacted badly to it and had to stop.

Emma said: “He had an MRI scan every three months and we had three in which there were no signs of growth, where we took the opportunity to make memories together. We went on holiday to Spain for a week and had weekends away in the Cotswolds and Dorset. We ate at lovely restaurants and had afternoon teas together when he was well enough. Sadly in the Cotswolds he became ill again and had to be admitted to hospital for three nights.”

When the tumour appeared to be growing again Steven underwent second line chemotherapy. Emma said this seemed to be working but the treatment weakened Steven’s bones and caused fractures in his spine. He became unwell again and was unable to fight off an infection in April 2024 because the treatment had lowered his white blood cells.