Worried about ambulance waiting times?

Are your loved ones coping alone after a hospital discharge? Now there’s a new solution from the professionals Platinum Ambulance. We know what matters to you

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CQC registered & regulated Platinum Ambulance Service, a dynamic and skilled private ambulance company based in the heart of West Sussex have expanded to provide a new care and treatment service.

This is a priority medical care service that provides caring assessment and treatment for the elderly, loved ones, and even young family members. We deal with illnesses, concern and injuries that are a lower priority for the NHS, such as a frail elderly person that had suffered a fall, or parents that need a child checked over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This allows you to play your part in freeing up the 999 service and reducing waiting times for full emergencies.

Platinum Ambulance Service

We can even help you with a subscription service or the convenience of pay-as-you-go – it’s your choice.

You still get the same great care and support. As a front-line capable ambulance service with rich in-depth resources, we can even provide transportation to your choice of hospital, NHS or private. We can even provide appropriate transport, whatever care is needed, with our advance booking service for pre-arranged appointments

Platinum Ambulance urgent priority care to your home, workplace or school with a professional, skilled, CQC registered company.

7 am till 9 pm, 365 days a year service.

Emergency transportation to hospital or if required.

Private ePrescription services available.

Greatly reduced waiting times.

No waiting rooms.

Specialist services that are not readily available on the NHS.

Home visits and check-ups.

Less risk of infection than attending hospital.

Help when you do want or cannot leave home.

Access to all the same equipment that is available if you had called an emergency ambulance.

Post hospital discharge daily check-ups.

Wellness checks

Referral to private specialists.

A non-injury falls emergency service via our specific careline pendant service.

Special introductory offer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first three months, our normal call out fee is being discounted

We also offer weekly, monthly or yearly subscriptions. Subscription services or pay on demand is available for private individuals with special rates for care and nursing homes.

Call us on 01403 299920, option 1 or email us at [email protected]