The aim is to reach out to people aged under 60 and meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at the Thomas A'Becket pub, in Rectory Road, Tarring.

Angie Gooden, committee member, said: "I have set up the Younger Persons Parkinson’s Group in conjunction with Parkinson UK. I am trying to reach out to the under 60s who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and feeling isolated."

For more information, telephone Angie on 07471850985.

