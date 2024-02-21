Worthing and Washington Parkinson’s Group sets up new group for under-60s affected by the progressive disorder
The aim is to reach out to people aged under 60 and meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at the Thomas A'Becket pub, in Rectory Road, Tarring.
Angie Gooden, committee member, said: "I have set up the Younger Persons Parkinson’s Group in conjunction with Parkinson UK. I am trying to reach out to the under 60s who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and feeling isolated."
For more information, telephone Angie on 07471850985.
To help raise awareness of Parkinson's, Angie is also arranging for prominent local buildings, including Worthing Town Hall, to light up blue for World Parkinson’s Day on Thursday, April 11.