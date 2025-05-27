Worthing artist hosts Cocktails & Canvases sessions to help people paint their worries away

A Worthing artist is encouraging people to paint their worries away and indulge themselves in three hours of colour at a relaxing paint and sip session.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Tyler is the resident artist at The Brooksteed, in South Farm Road, Worthing, and she runs monthly painting workshops on Sunday afternoons.

Toucan Play That Game is her chosen theme for Sunday, June 8, from 12pm to 3pm, when she will guide people through a painting from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy said: "Cocktails & Canvases is a painting workshop with a personal touch. Your happiness is my priority, which is why I help you find your own unique painting style. I provide as much or as little guidance as you want."

Lucy Tyler runs Cocktails & Canvases at The Brooksteed in Worthing

No previous painting experience is required for the paint and sip sessions, and all materials are provided, including an apron.

Lucy said: "You will be guided step by step through a beautiful painting, which you are free to follow to the letter, or put your own spin on things.

"All wood in the equipment is FSC regulated to protect our wonderful forests. Materials and practices are as ethical as possible, sourced from a UK company, to reduce carbon footprint."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are limited spaces available, priced at £27 per person. Find LucyTylerArtist on Instagram for more information or visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/paint-sip-the-brooksteed-worthing-tickets-1377843249249 to book.