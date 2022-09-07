Worthing exhibition explores the "trauma experienced by marginalised groups"

Henny Beaumont - Invisible People

Invisible People’s purpose is to look at the trauma experienced by marginalised groups in society.

The exhibition has been curated as a result of Henny’s work as the artist in residence with the British Institute of Learning Disabilities (BILD) and Respond UK, a charity providing psychotherapy for people with learning disabilities and autism.

A celebration of the beauty and value of the work of artists with learning disabilities and neurodiverse people, Henny’ new exhibition showcases the work of Rocket Artists and Superstar Arts

The exhibition will also include ceramic work entitled A Place at the Table. As the title suggests this work explores what it means to have a place at the table, to feel entitled to occupy space at it, to be valued and listened to.

The table is set with plates and cups designed by Rocket Artists and Superstar Arts in collaboration with Brigit Connolly ceramicist.

Henny’s work often explores the lesser represented members of society, such as women, victims of violence, and people with disabilities.

Her political cartoons have explored controversial topics such as Covid-19 and Brexit.

Invisible People has been curated as a result of Henny’s work as the artist is residence with the British Institute of Learning Disabilities (BILD) and Respond UK, whose mission is to deepen the health and social care sector’s understanding of trauma, and its impact on people with learning disabilities and autistic people.

A spokesman said: “No need to book, just turn up.

"This exhibition is free but donations are gladly welcomed.

Henny’s political cartoons have previously appeared in The Guardian, BBC, The Morning Star and Society of Authors, to name a few. She has also illustrated children’s books and is a director, founder, and animation judge of Hackney Shorts Film Festival. Her accolades include an Art Council Award for her second graphic novel, and she was long-listed for the Women Poets’ Prize.

Henny recently illustrated a children’s book about Lady Hale written by Afua Hirsch. She has an MA in fine art printmaking from Camberwell College of Art and teaches graphic narrative memoir at the Better Health Centre in Hackney.

She is a tutor on Ravensbourne Accumulate project for homeless students and is an MA supervisor at Kingston University.

Invisible People is on display at Worthing Museum and Gallery until Sunday, October 30.