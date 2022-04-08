Claire Shipp, who is married and has a nine-year-old son, was told in January that she has a glioblastoma -— an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.

The 'devastating diagnosis' came just three months after she was told by doctors that numbness in her hand was caused by carpal tunnel syndrome.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Under the current NHS treatment, I have been told people with my diagnosis can expect to live two years on average," Claire said.

Claire Shipp said the situation has made her realise 'how precious life is'.

"It's been completely surreal. I'm still processing it as it doesn't feel real.

"It all happened so quickly. Before Christmas, I had a normal life."

'I want to watch my son grow up'

Claire, whose parents live in Worthing, said her heart is in the seaside town. She had been planning to move back with her family, from Bedfordshire, this year.

Claire now wants to spend as much time with family as possible and is seeking financial support for potential treatment, which is not available on the NHS.

She now wants to spend as much time with family as possible and is seeking financial support for potential treatment, which is not available on the NHS.

Claire: "I was in survival mode, with six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Things are now kicking in and I'm starting to feel sad and scared.

"I've just got such an amazing family. I'm really sad because I don't want to leave them.

"My son is only nine and he needs me. We're really close. He's a mummy's boy. He's such a lovely kid. He's really kind, sweet, thoughtful and caring.

Claire's mum, Anne, said the family are doing everything they can to find the right treatment. So far, £28,000 has been raised.

"I want to watch my son grow up as much as I can and be there for him.

"I don't know how much longer I'm going to be here but I want to be here as long as I can. At least, hopefully, when he's a bit older he will be able to deal with things better.

"That's why I started to start a fundraiser to get some treatment to extend my life. I know they can't cure it. It's a bit unknown what they can do with extra treatment.

"I'm hoping it can give me more time."

Claire was told in January that she has a glioblastoma -— an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. Pictured is Claire's head after brain surgery, which she was kept awake for.

'You need to treasure every moment as you never know what's round the corner'

Claire said the situation has made her realise 'how precious life is'.

"Last year, I was feeling a bit low and now I look back and think why?" she said.

"I could have been out doing more things, living my life.

"I think about the things I haven't done, like more travelling. I don't know if I will get to do them now.

"I'd say to really just appreciate your loved ones. Be grateful for the people that love you.

"People often don't do that and take things for granted. You need to treasure every moment as you never know what's round the corner."

'We need the money as soon as possible'

Claire's mum, Anne, said the family are doing everything they can to find the right treatment. So far, £28,000 has been raised.

She said: "We are doing a lot of research and are in touch with various people.

"It's about finding the right treatment for her kind of tumour, which will probably involve going abroad.

"Time is really of the essence. We've raised some money but we really need to raise quite a lot more.

"We are hoping for £100,000, which we know is a huge amount.

"We need the money as soon as possible, as well as to find the right treatment.

"We don't know a specific treatment that can help but we've got various people on it.

"We don't want to lose her. Nobody wants to lose a child.

"The prospect of that, I can't tell you how devastating it feels."