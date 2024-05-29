Worthing GP surgery hosts free community open day

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 29th May 2024, 16:17 BST
Worthing doctors are holding a community open day, including free health checks and the opportunity to chat with pharmacists.

The free event at St Lawrence Surgery, in St Lawrence Avenue, Tarring, on Friday, May 31, from 2pm to 4pm is open to all.

Jo Wadey, practice business manager, said: "Come and meet our pharmacists and learn more about cholesterol and statins.

"There will also be health checks, first aid and resuscitation training and you can meet our special guest Ariel, who will be here until 3pm.

Paramedic practitioner James Schmidt and lead nurse Karen Jacobs offering CPR demos, first aid information and health checks at last year's open dayParamedic practitioner James Schmidt and lead nurse Karen Jacobs offering CPR demos, first aid information and health checks at last year's open day
"There is also face painting, 999 vehicles, pet therapy dogs, pony, goats, etc., plus refreshments, a raffle and more! Please find more details on our website at stlawrencesurgery-worthing.nhs.uk. Everyone welcome, you don't have to be a patient."

