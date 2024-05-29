Worthing GP surgery hosts free community open day
The free event at St Lawrence Surgery, in St Lawrence Avenue, Tarring, on Friday, May 31, from 2pm to 4pm is open to all.
Jo Wadey, practice business manager, said: "Come and meet our pharmacists and learn more about cholesterol and statins.
"There will also be health checks, first aid and resuscitation training and you can meet our special guest Ariel, who will be here until 3pm.
"There is also face painting, 999 vehicles, pet therapy dogs, pony, goats, etc., plus refreshments, a raffle and more! Please find more details on our website at stlawrencesurgery-worthing.nhs.uk. Everyone welcome, you don't have to be a patient."
