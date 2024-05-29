Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing doctors are holding a community open day, including free health checks and the opportunity to chat with pharmacists.

The free event at St Lawrence Surgery, in St Lawrence Avenue, Tarring, on Friday, May 31, from 2pm to 4pm is open to all.

Jo Wadey, practice business manager, said: "Come and meet our pharmacists and learn more about cholesterol and statins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There will also be health checks, first aid and resuscitation training and you can meet our special guest Ariel, who will be here until 3pm.

Paramedic practitioner James Schmidt and lead nurse Karen Jacobs offering CPR demos, first aid information and health checks at last year's open day