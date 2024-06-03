Worthing GP surgery open day results in 44 interventions after free health checks
The event at St Lawrence Surgery, in St Lawrence Avenue, Tarring, on Friday was open to all, with a range of stalls and the opportunity to chat with pharmacists.
A total of 52 free health checks were carried out, leading to 44 interventions for various conditions, including nine with elevated blood pressure who were advised to monitor it over five days and three with an irregular pulse who were advised to book an ECG.
Support to stop smoking was offered to two people and five people with a high alcohol intake were directed to a wellbeing website or referred for a brief discussion with a GP.
A total of 22 patients were directed to a wellbeing website due to high BMI and three patients were offered appointments for other conditions.
Jo Wadey, practice business manager, said the results for the NHS health checks showed it was 'definitely worthwhile'.
Patients were also able to meet the pharmacists, learn more about cholesterol and statins, and receive first aid and resuscitation training.
Debbie Stevens, the surgery's new wellbeing ambassador, organised stalls including diabetes, parenting and better breathing. She said the aim was to empower peopole to prioritise their mental health and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.
Tim Johnson, who runs the Breathe Better Clinic, explained how his talks, workshops and one-to-one sessions guide people to breathe more efficiently, helping both athletes as well as those with a range of conditions.
He said: "It is all about showing people how to control their breathing better, which helps to reduce anxiety and stress.
"Generally, it comes down to us not understanding how we breathe. We get out of the habit of breathing through our noses at a young age. Getting better control over your breathing makes a lot of difference."