A walking group run by patients at an Outstanding doctors' surgery in Worthing is looking for new members.

St Lawrence Strollers is a Patient Participation Group that is based at St Lawrence Surgery, with weekly walks and chats.

Long and short walks are enjoyed every Tuesday morning, thanks to a dedicated team of trained walk leaders, and these are greatly appreciated.

Eric Bridger, co-ordinator, said: "St Lawrence Strollers is a mixed group of people of mixed ability. We come down here every Tuesday morning. We start at 10 o'clock and split into our groups for various walks.

"Even if the weather is bad, we still come down and have our chats, sit down to talk to people and enjoy everyone's company.

"We would love to have new members to come along and join us and we always have coffee and biscuits after the walks."

Everyone gathers in the Education Room at the surgery, on the corner of St Lawrence Avenue and Rectory Road, Tarring, on Tuesdays at 9.45am, to start walking at 10am.

Benefits of walking regularly include increased heart and lung fitness; improved management of conditions such as hypertension, high blood pressure and diabetes; increased muscle strength and endurance; reducing excess body fat and reducing the risk of developing heart disease, osteoporosis and some cancers.