Worthing hospital boss welcomes expansion of patient choice

Nichola Evans, Director of Goring Hall Hospital in Worthing, today welcomed the findings of a Government report that will introduce new ways for hospitals like Goring Hall to help the NHS tackle long waiting and give NHS patients the choice of been seen faster.

The Government’s newly created ‘Independent Patient Choice and Procurement Panel’ made a series of recommendations to give NHS patients stuck on waiting lists the chance to choose faster treatment at a local private hospital. These include publishing data on appointments that are available at local private hospitals to NHS patients but going unused, more information for local GPs to help give patients the choice to be referred on the NHS to a private hospital with a shorter waiting list, and new powers for the panel to investigate restrictions on patient choice.

Goring Hall Hospital has a long history of stepping up to support the NHS. During the Covid pandemic, staff rallied to support hundreds of local NHS patients get urgent treatment that would otherwise have been cancelled or postponed.

Goring Hall Hospital welcomes the opportunity to support the wider healthcare system in West Sussex at a time when pressures are at an all time high.

Commenting, Nichola Evans, Executive Director of Goring Hall Hospital, said:

‘This report – setting out new ways for us to work with the NHS to give patients the chance to choose faster care at Goring Hall Hospital and help bring down waiting lists – is a great news for patients. We have a proud record of supporting the NHS and are committed to doing everything in our power to help.